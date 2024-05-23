Quantification of root water uptake and redistribution using neutron imaging: a review and future directions

Quantifying root water uptake is essential to understanding plant water use and responses to different environmental conditions. However, non-destructive measurement of water transport and related hydraulics in the soil-root system remains a challenge. Neutron imaging, with its high sensitivity to hydrogen, has become an unparalleled tool to visualize and quantify root water uptake in vivo. In combination with isotopes (e.g., deuterated water) and a diffusion-convection model, root water uptake and hydraulic redistribution in root and soil can be quantified. Here, we review recent advances in utilizing neutron imaging to visualize and quantify root water uptake, hydraulic redistribution in roots and soil, and root hydraulic properties of different plant species. Under uniform soil moisture distributions, neutron radiographic studies have shown that water uptake was not uniform along the root and depended on both root type and age. For both tap (e.g., lupine [Lupinus albus L.]) and fibrous (e.g., maize [Zea mays L.]) root

Quantifying root water uptake is essential to understanding plant water use and responses to different environmental conditions. However, non-destructive measurement of water transport and related hydraulics in the soil-root system remains a challenge. Neutron imaging, with its high sensitivity to hydrogen, has become an unparalleled tool to visualize and quantify root water uptake in vivo. In combination with isotopes (e.g., deuterated water) and a diffusion-convection model, root water uptake and hydraulic redistribution in root and soil can be quantified. Here, we review recent advances in utilizing neutron imaging to visualize and quantify root water uptake, hydraulic redistribution in roots and soil, and root hydraulic properties of different plant species. Under uniform soil moisture distributions, neutron radiographic studies have shown that water uptake was not uniform along the root and depended on both root type and age. For both tap (e.g., lupine [Lupinus albus L.]) and fibrous (e.g., maize [Zea mays L.]) root systems, water was mainly taken up through lateral roots. In mature maize, the location of water uptake shifted from seminal roots and their laterals to crown/nodal roots and their laterals. Under non-uniform soil moisture distributions, part of the water taken up during the daytime maintained the growth of crown/nodal roots in the upper, drier soil layers. Ultra-fast neutron tomography provides new insights into 3D water movement in soil and roots. We discuss the limitations of using neutron imaging and propose future directions to utilize neutron imaging to advance our understanding of root water uptake and soil-root interactions.

