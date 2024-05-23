Efficiency Potential and Voltage Loss of Inorganic CsPbI2Br Perovskite Solar Cells

Max Grischek, Pietro Caprioglio, Jiahuan Zhang, Francisco Pena-Camargo, Kari Sveinbjornsson, Fengshuo Zu, Dorothee Menzel, Jonathan H. Warby, Jinzhao Li, Norbert Koch, Eva Unger, Lars Korte, Dieter Neher, Martin Stolterfoht, Steve Albrecht
- Inorganic perovskite solar cells show excellent thermal stability, but the reported power conversion efficiencies are still lower than for organic-inorganic perovskites. This is mainly caused by lower open-circuit voltages (V(OC)s). Herein, the reasons for the low V-OC in inorganic CsPbI2Br perovskite solar cells are investigated. Intensity-dependent photoluminescence measurements for different layer stacks reveal that n-i-p and p-i-n CsPbI2Br solar cells exhibit a strong mismatch between quasi-Fermi level splitting (QFLS) and V-OC. Specifically, the CsPbI2Br p-i-n perovskite solar cell has a QFLS-e center dot V-OC mismatch of 179 meV, compared with 11 meV for a reference cell with an organic-inorganic perovskite of similar bandgap. On the other hand, this study shows that the CsPbI2Br films with a bandgap of 1.9 eV have a very low defect density, resulting in an efficiency potential of 20.3% with a MeO-2PACz hole-transporting layer and 20.8% on compact TiO2. Using ultraviolet photoelectron spectroscopy measurements, energy levelInorganic perovskite solar cells show excellent thermal stability, but the reported power conversion efficiencies are still lower than for organic-inorganic perovskites. This is mainly caused by lower open-circuit voltages (V(OC)s). Herein, the reasons for the low V-OC in inorganic CsPbI2Br perovskite solar cells are investigated. Intensity-dependent photoluminescence measurements for different layer stacks reveal that n-i-p and p-i-n CsPbI2Br solar cells exhibit a strong mismatch between quasi-Fermi level splitting (QFLS) and V-OC. Specifically, the CsPbI2Br p-i-n perovskite solar cell has a QFLS-e center dot V-OC mismatch of 179 meV, compared with 11 meV for a reference cell with an organic-inorganic perovskite of similar bandgap. On the other hand, this study shows that the CsPbI2Br films with a bandgap of 1.9 eV have a very low defect density, resulting in an efficiency potential of 20.3% with a MeO-2PACz hole-transporting layer and 20.8% on compact TiO2. Using ultraviolet photoelectron spectroscopy measurements, energy level misalignment is identified as a possible reason for the QFLS-e center dot V-OC mismatch and strategies for overcoming this V-OC limitation are discussed. This work highlights the need to control the interfacial energetics in inorganic perovskite solar cells, but also gives promise for high efficiencies once this issue is resolved.…
|Max GrischekORCiD, Pietro CaprioglioORCiDGND, Jiahuan Zhang, Francisco Pena-CamargoORCiD, Kari SveinbjornssonORCiD, Fengshuo ZuORCiD, Dorothee MenzelORCiD, Jonathan H. WarbyORCiD, Jinzhao Li, Norbert KochORCiD, Eva UngerORCiD, Lars KorteORCiD, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Martin StolterfohtORCiD, Steve AlbrechtORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1002/solr.202200690
|2367-198X
|Solar RRL
|Wiley-VCH
|Weinheim
|Article
|English
|2022/09/06
|2022
|2024/05/23
|CsPbI2Br; efficiency potentials; inorganic perovskites; photoluminescence; solar cells; voltage losses
|6
|11
|2200690
|12
|Helmholtz Association via HI-SCORE (Helmholtz International Research; School); Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research; Foundation) [498155101, SFB 951, SPP 2196, 182087777, 423749265,; 424709669]; Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy [03EE1017C,; 03EE1017A]; HyPerCells, a joint graduate school of the Potsdam; University; Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin; Projekt DEAL; Heisenberg program
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International