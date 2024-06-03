Schließen

The Levenberg–Marquardt regularization for the backward heat equation with fractional derivative

  • The backward heat problem with time-fractional derivative in Caputo's sense is studied. The inverse problem is severely ill-posed in the case when the fractional order is close to unity. A Levenberg-Marquardt method with a new a posteriori stopping rule is investigated. We show that optimal order can be obtained for the proposed method under a Hölder-type source condition. Numerical examples for one and two dimensions are provided.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Pornsarp PornsawadORCiDGND, Christine BöckmannORCiDGND, Wannapa Panitsupakamon
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1553/etna_vol57s67
ISBN:978-3-7001-8258-0
ISSN:1068-9613
Title of parent work (English):Electronic transactions on numerical analysis - ETNA
Publisher:Kent State University
Place of publishing:Kent
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/03
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/03
Tag:Levenberg-Marquardt method; a posteriori stopping rule; backward heat problem; ill-posed problems; optimal order; time-fractional derivative
Volume:57
Number of pages:13
First page:67
Last Page:79
Funding institution:Faculty of Science, Silpakorn University, Thailand [SRIF-JRG-2563-01]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.