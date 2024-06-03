The Levenberg–Marquardt regularization for the backward heat equation with fractional derivative
- The backward heat problem with time-fractional derivative in Caputo's sense is studied. The inverse problem is severely ill-posed in the case when the fractional order is close to unity. A Levenberg-Marquardt method with a new a posteriori stopping rule is investigated. We show that optimal order can be obtained for the proposed method under a Hölder-type source condition. Numerical examples for one and two dimensions are provided.
|Pornsarp PornsawadORCiDGND, Christine BöckmannORCiDGND, Wannapa Panitsupakamon
|https://doi.org/10.1553/etna_vol57s67
|978-3-7001-8258-0
|1068-9613
|Electronic transactions on numerical analysis - ETNA
|Kent State University
|Kent
|Article
|English
|2022/06/03
|2022
|2024/06/03
|Levenberg-Marquardt method; a posteriori stopping rule; backward heat problem; ill-posed problems; optimal order; time-fractional derivative
|57
|13
|67
|79
|Faculty of Science, Silpakorn University, Thailand [SRIF-JRG-2563-01]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Referiert