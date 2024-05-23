Schließen

Phase-locking dynamics of heterogeneous oscillator arrays

  • We consider an array of nearest-neighbor coupled nonlinear autonomous oscillators with quenched ran-dom frequencies and purely conservative coupling. We show that global phase-locked states emerge in finite lattices and study numerically their destruction. Upon change of model parameters, such states are found to become unstable with the generation of localized periodic and chaotic oscillations. For weak nonlinear frequency dispersion, metastability occur akin to the case of almost-conservative systems. We also compare the results with the phase-approximation in which the amplitude dynamics is adiabatically eliminated.

Author details:Stefano Lepri, Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chaos.2021.111721
ISSN:0960-0779
ISSN:1873-2887
Title of parent work (English):Chaos, solitons & fractals : applications in science and engineering ; an interdisciplinary journal of nonlinear science
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/02
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/23
Tag:Disorder; Ginzburg-Landau lattice; Localized chaos; Reactive coupling
Volume:155
Article number:111721
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:DAAD [91673361]; Russian Science Foundation [17-12-01534]; DFG [PI; 220/22-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

