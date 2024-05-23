Phase-locking dynamics of heterogeneous oscillator arrays
- We consider an array of nearest-neighbor coupled nonlinear autonomous oscillators with quenched ran-dom frequencies and purely conservative coupling. We show that global phase-locked states emerge in finite lattices and study numerically their destruction. Upon change of model parameters, such states are found to become unstable with the generation of localized periodic and chaotic oscillations. For weak nonlinear frequency dispersion, metastability occur akin to the case of almost-conservative systems. We also compare the results with the phase-approximation in which the amplitude dynamics is adiabatically eliminated.
|Author details:
|Stefano Lepri, Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chaos.2021.111721
|ISSN:
|0960-0779
|ISSN:
|1873-2887
|Title of parent work (English):
|Chaos, solitons & fractals : applications in science and engineering ; an interdisciplinary journal of nonlinear science
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/02/02
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/05/23
|Tag:
|Disorder; Ginzburg-Landau lattice; Localized chaos; Reactive coupling
|Volume:
|155
|Article number:
|111721
|Number of pages:
|8
|Funding institution:
|DAAD [91673361]; Russian Science Foundation [17-12-01534]; DFG [PI; 220/22-1]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert