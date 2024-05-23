Schließen

Popular matchings in complete graphs

  • Our input is a complete graph G on n vertices where each vertex has a strict ranking of all other vertices in G. The goal is to construct a matching in G that is popular. A matching M is popular if M does not lose a head-to-head election against any matching M ': here each vertex casts a vote for the matching in {M,M '} in which it gets a better assignment. Popular matchings need not exist in the given instance G and the popular matching problem is to decide whether one exists or not. The popular matching problem in G is easy to solve for odd n. Surprisingly, the problem becomes NP-complete for even n, as we show here. This is one of the few graph theoretic problems efficiently solvable when n has one parity and NP-complete when n has the other parity.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ágnes CsehORCiDGND, Telikepalli KavithaGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00453-020-00791-7
ISSN:0178-4617
ISSN:1432-0541
Title of parent work (English):Algorithmica : an international journal in computer science
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/25
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/05/23
Tag:Complexity; Popular matching; Stable matching
Volume:83
Issue:5
Number of pages:31
First page:1493
Last Page:1523
Funding institution:ELKH Centre for Economic and Regional Studies
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.