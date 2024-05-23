Popular matchings in complete graphs
- Our input is a complete graph G on n vertices where each vertex has a strict ranking of all other vertices in G. The goal is to construct a matching in G that is popular. A matching M is popular if M does not lose a head-to-head election against any matching M ': here each vertex casts a vote for the matching in {M,M '} in which it gets a better assignment. Popular matchings need not exist in the given instance G and the popular matching problem is to decide whether one exists or not. The popular matching problem in G is easy to solve for odd n. Surprisingly, the problem becomes NP-complete for even n, as we show here. This is one of the few graph theoretic problems efficiently solvable when n has one parity and NP-complete when n has the other parity.
|Author details:
|Ágnes CsehORCiDGND, Telikepalli KavithaGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s00453-020-00791-7
|ISSN:
|0178-4617
|ISSN:
|1432-0541
|Title of parent work (English):
|Algorithmica : an international journal in computer science
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/01/25
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/05/23
|Tag:
|Complexity; Popular matching; Stable matching
|Volume:
|83
|Issue:
|5
|Number of pages:
|31
|First page:
|1493
|Last Page:
|1523
|Funding institution:
|ELKH Centre for Economic and Regional Studies
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International