Schließen

Analysis on regular corner spaces

  • We establish a new approach of treating elliptic boundary value problems (BVPs) on manifolds with boundary and regular corners, up to singularity order 2. Ellipticity and parametrices are obtained in terms of symbols taking values in algebras of BVPs on manifolds of corresponding lower singularity orders. Those refer to Boutet de Monvel's calculus of operators with the transmission property, see Boutet de Monvel (Acta Math 126:11-51, 1971) for the case of smooth boundary. On corner configuration operators act in spaces with multiple weights. We mainly study the case of upper left entries in the respective 2 x 2 operator block-matrices of such a calculus. Green operators in the sense of Boutet de Monvel (Acta Math 126:11-51, 1971) analogously appear in singular cases, and they are complemented by contributions of Mellin type. We formulate a result on ellipticity and the Fredholm property in weighted corner spaces, with parametrices of analogous kind.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Der-Chen ChangGND, Sara KhalilORCiDGND, Bert-Wolfgang SchulzeGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s12220-021-00614-3
ISSN:1050-6926
ISSN:1559-002X
Title of parent work (English):The journal of geometric analysis
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/24
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/05/23
Tag:Boutet de Monvel's calculus; Kegel space; Mellin symbols with values in the edge calculus; Parametrices of elliptic operators; Pseudo-differential operators; Singular cones
Volume:31
Issue:9
Number of pages:42
First page:9199
Last Page:9240
Funding institution:NSF National Science Foundation (NSF) [DMS-1408839]; McDevitt Endowment Fund at Georgetown University
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.