Was ist Geschlechtergerechtigkeit?

What is gender-justice?

  • In Decolonizing Universalism: A Transnational Feminist Ethic zielt Serene Khader auf eine Neuausrichtung der feministischen Perspektive, welche es schafft, dekolonial und anti-imperialistisch zu sein, ohne gleichzeitig dem Universalismus komplett abzuschwören. Die Motivation hinter dieser Neuorientierung ist die Einsicht, dass der liberale moralische Universalismus oftmals kulturelle Vorherrschaft und Imperialismus verstärkt. In diesem Kommentar wollen wir (a) uns mit der Frage beschäftigen, was genau unter Geschlechtergerechtigkeit verstanden werden soll und welcher Maßstab zur Beantwortung der Frage nach Gerechtigkeit angebracht ist und (b) einige Ideen zum Unterschied zwischen idealer und nicht-idealer Theorie liefern.
  • In Decolonizing Universalism: A Transnational Feminist Ethic, Serene Khader aims to reorient the feminist perspective, which manages to be decolonial and anti-imperialist without completely renouncing universalism. The motivation behind this reorientation is the realization that liberal moral universalism often reinforces cultural domination and imperialism. In this commentary, we will (a) address the question of what exactly is meant by gender justice and what is the appropriate standard for answering the question of justice, and (b) provide some ideas about the difference between ideal and non-ideal theory.

Hilkje C. Hänel, Fabian Schuppert
eine nicht-ideale Annäherung
a non-ideal approach
Geschlechtergerechtigkeit; Universalismus; dekoloniale Theorie; feministische Philosophie; nicht-ideale Theorie
decolonial theory; feminist philosophy; gender-justice; non-ideal theory; universalism
