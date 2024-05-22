Effect of magnesium salts with chaotropic anions on the swelling behavior of PNIPMAM thin films
- Poly(N-isopropylmethacrylamide) (PNIPMAM) is a stimuli responsive polymer, which in thin film geometry exhibits a volume-phase transition upon temperature increase in water vapor. The swelling behavior of PNIPMAM thin films containing magnesium salts in water vapor is investigated in view of their potential application as nanodevices. Both the extent and the kinetics of the swelling ratio as well as the water content are probed with in situ time-of-flight neutron reflectometry. Additionally, in situ Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy provides information about the local solvation of the specific functional groups, while two-dimensional FTIR correlation analysis further elucidates the temporal sequence of solvation events. The addition of Mg(ClO4)2 or Mg(NO3)2 enhances the sensitivity of the polymer and therefore the responsiveness of switches and sensors based on PNIPMAM thin films. It is found that Mg(NO3)2 leads to a higher relative water uptake and therefore achieves the highest thickness gain in the swollen state.
|Julija ReitenbachORCiDGND, Christina GeigerORCiDGND, Peixi WangORCiD, Apostolos N. VagiasORCiDGND, Robert Cubitt, Dirk SchanzenbachORCiDGND, André LaschewskyORCiDGND, Christine M. PapadakisORCiDGND, Peter Müller-BuschbaumORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.macromol.2c02282
|0024-9297
|1520-5835
|Macromolecules : a publication of the American Chemical Society
|American Chemical Society
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2023/01/05
|2023
|2024/05/22
|56
|2
|11
|567
|577
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG); German Ministry for Education and; Research (BMBF); China Scholarship Council (CSC); [LA 611/16-1]; [MU; 1487/29-1]; [PA 771/20-1]; [05K2016]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert