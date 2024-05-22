(Moralisch) guter Sex
(Morally) good sex
- In einem kürzlich erschienenen Artikel argumentiert Almut v. Wedelstaedt überzeugend, warum Zustimmung zwar „die Bedingung für die Legitimation von Sex“ ist (2020, 127), dass die moralische Güte von Sex aber nur dann einzuschätzen ist, wenn wir darauf achten, ob die Beteiligten der Handlung sich auf Augenhöhe begegnen. Die Idee ist: Es gibt legitime sexuelle Handlungen, die moralisch gut sind, und es gibt legitime sexuelle Handlungen, die moralisch besser sind. Hier möchte ich die Idee des besseren Sexes genauer ausloten. Während v. Wedelstaedt von moralisch gelungenem Sex spricht und somit auf der Ebene der moralischen Bewertung von Sex bleibt, möchte ich die Frage danach stellen, was Sex qualitativ gut macht. Tatsächlich wird in der Zustimmungsdebatte meist davon ausgegangen, dass diese zwei Fragen wenig gemeinsam haben; ob eine sexuelle Handlung legitim ist, hat zunächst nichts damit zu tun, ob diese auch gut ist. Ich werde drei Argumente liefern, warum wir legitimen Sex und qualitativ guten Sex zusammen betrachten sollten – und esIn einem kürzlich erschienenen Artikel argumentiert Almut v. Wedelstaedt überzeugend, warum Zustimmung zwar „die Bedingung für die Legitimation von Sex“ ist (2020, 127), dass die moralische Güte von Sex aber nur dann einzuschätzen ist, wenn wir darauf achten, ob die Beteiligten der Handlung sich auf Augenhöhe begegnen. Die Idee ist: Es gibt legitime sexuelle Handlungen, die moralisch gut sind, und es gibt legitime sexuelle Handlungen, die moralisch besser sind. Hier möchte ich die Idee des besseren Sexes genauer ausloten. Während v. Wedelstaedt von moralisch gelungenem Sex spricht und somit auf der Ebene der moralischen Bewertung von Sex bleibt, möchte ich die Frage danach stellen, was Sex qualitativ gut macht. Tatsächlich wird in der Zustimmungsdebatte meist davon ausgegangen, dass diese zwei Fragen wenig gemeinsam haben; ob eine sexuelle Handlung legitim ist, hat zunächst nichts damit zu tun, ob diese auch gut ist. Ich werde drei Argumente liefern, warum wir legitimen Sex und qualitativ guten Sex zusammen betrachten sollten – und es wird sich zeigen, dass die gegenwärtige philosophische und rechtstheoretische Debatte Zustimmung verkürzt diskutiert und daher alleingenommen wenig hilfreich ist, stattdessen benötigt die Zustimmungsdebatte auch eine Untersuchung von qualitativ gutem Sex.…
- In a recent article, Almut v. Wedelstaedt argues convincingly why consent is “the condition for the legitimation of sex” (2020, 127; my translation), but that the moral goodness of sex can only be assessed if we pay attention to whether the participants in the act meet on an equal footing; the consent criterion, v. Wedelstaedt argues, must therefore be supplemented by another criterion, namely that of equal footing. The idea is: there are legitimate sexual acts that are morally good, and there are legitimate sexual acts that are morally better. Here I would like to explore the idea of better sex in more detail. While v. Wedelstaedt speaks of morally successful sex, and thus remains on the level of moral evaluation of sex, I would like to raise the question of what makes sex qualitatively good. Indeed, the consent debate usually assumes that these two questions have little in common; whether a sexual act is legitimate has nothing to do with whether it is good to begin with. I will provide three arguments why we should considerIn a recent article, Almut v. Wedelstaedt argues convincingly why consent is “the condition for the legitimation of sex” (2020, 127; my translation), but that the moral goodness of sex can only be assessed if we pay attention to whether the participants in the act meet on an equal footing; the consent criterion, v. Wedelstaedt argues, must therefore be supplemented by another criterion, namely that of equal footing. The idea is: there are legitimate sexual acts that are morally good, and there are legitimate sexual acts that are morally better. Here I would like to explore the idea of better sex in more detail. While v. Wedelstaedt speaks of morally successful sex, and thus remains on the level of moral evaluation of sex, I would like to raise the question of what makes sex qualitatively good. Indeed, the consent debate usually assumes that these two questions have little in common; whether a sexual act is legitimate has nothing to do with whether it is good to begin with. I will provide three arguments why we should consider legitimate sex and qualitatively good sex together, and it will become apparent that the current philosophical and legal theory debate discusses consent in a truncated way, and therefore taken alone, is unhelpful; instead, the consent debate also needs an examination of qualitatively good sex.…
|Author details:
|Hilkje C. HänelORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.22613/zfpp/9.2.2
|ISSN:
|2409-9961
|Title of parent work (German):
|Zeitschrift für Praktische Philosophie
|Subtitle (German):
|eine Kritik am Zustimmungsmodell
|Subtitle (English):
|a critique of the consent model
|Publisher:
|Universität Salzburg
|Place of publishing:
|Salzburg
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2023/03/04
|Publication year:
|2023
|Release date:
|2024/05/22
|Tag:
|Sex; Zustimmung; sexistische Ideologie; sexuelle Gewalt; sexuelle Handlungsfähigkeit
consent; sex; sexist ideology; sexual agency; sexual violence
|Volume:
|9
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|30
|First page:
|49
|Last Page:
|78
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International