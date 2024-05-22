Schließen

Diglossic translanguaging

  • This book examines how German-speaking Jews living in Berlin make sense and make use of their multilingual repertoire. With a focus on lexical variation, the book demonstrates how speakers integrate Yiddish and Hebrew elements into German for indexing belonging and for positioning themselves within the Jewish community. Linguistic choices are shaped by language ideologies (e.g., authenticity, prescriptivism, nostalgia). Speakers translanguage when using their multilingual repertoire, but do so in a diglossic way, using elements from different languages for specific domains

Author details:Esther Jahns
ISBN:978-3-11-132246-9
ISBN:978-3-11-132267-4
Title of parent work (English):Language and Social Life [LSL]
Subtitle (English):the multilingual repertoire of German-speaking Jews in Berlin
Publisher:de Gruyter Mouton
Place of publishing:Berlin
Supervisor(s):Sarah Bunin, Ulrike Demske
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/05/06
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2022/01/17
Release date:2024/05/22
Tag:Jüdische Sprachen; Mehrsprachigkeit; Sprachideologie; Translanguaging; Wahrnehmungsdialektologie
Volume:33
Number of pages:XI, 245
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 301 Soziologie, Anthropologie

