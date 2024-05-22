Halide perovskites
|Author details:
|Joachim BreternitzORCiDGND, Susan SchorrORCiDGND
|ISSN:
|2053-2733
|ISSN:
|1600-5724
|ISSN:
|1600-8596
|ISSN:
|0108-7673
|ISSN:
|0567-7394
|Title of parent work (English):
|Acta crystallographica / International Union of Crystallography. Section A, Foundations and advances
|Subtitle (English):
|structural systematisation and what we learn from it
|Publisher:
|Blackwell
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford [u.a.]
|Publication type:
|Conference Proceeding
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2021
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/05/22
|Tag:
|group-subgroup relations; halide perovskites; semiconductors; twinning
|Volume:
|77
|Issue:
|Suppl.
|Article number:
|PS-6-8
|Number of pages:
|1
|First page:
|C750
|Last Page:
|C750
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften