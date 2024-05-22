Schließen

Negative posttraumatic cognitions color the pathway from event centrality to posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms

  Background The centrality of an event indicates the extent to which it becomes a core part of identity and life story. Event centrality (EC) has been shown to have a strong relationship with PTSD symptoms, which seems to be indirectly influenced by negative posttraumatic cognitions (PTC). However, research on this potential mediation and its causal links particularly with clinical samples is limited and essential to derive treatment implications. Methods Pre- and posttreatment data of 103 day-unit patients with PTSD was examined using mediation analyses and structural equation modeling. Results Negative PTC mediated the relationship between EC and PTSD symptoms, partially pre- and completely posttreatment. Within extended longitudinal analyses causal directions of the mediation pathways were not adequately interpretable due to unexpected suppression effects. Conclusions The results suggest that EC may only have an indirect effect on PTSD symptoms through negative PTC. Thus, decreasing negative PTC which are connected to centralized events might be a key element for PTSD treatment. Thereby, transforming the cognitions' valence to more positive and constructive forms could be crucial rather than mere decentralization. Although suppression effects limited causal inferences, they do not contradict the mediation and further indicate potential interactional terms and a transformation of EC.

Metadaten
Author details:Helen JohanssenORCiDGND, Nikola SchoofsORCiD, Reinhold KlieglORCiDGND, Felix BermpohlORCiD, Dominik ÜlsmannGND, Olaf Schulte-HerbrüggenGND, Kathlen PriebeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10608-021-10266-w
ISSN:0147-5916
ISSN:1573-2819
Title of parent work (English):Cognitive therapy and research
Publisher:Springer Science + Business Media B.V.
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/17
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/22
Tag:Event centrality; PTSD; Posttraumatic cognitions; Valence
Volume:46
Issue:2
Number of pages:10
First page:333
Last Page:342
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

