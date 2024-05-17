Schließen

Topography of mountain belts controlled by rheology and surface processes

  • It is widely recognized that collisional mountain belt topography is generated by crustal thickening and lowered by river bedrock erosion, linking climate and tectonics(1-4). However, whether surface processes or lithospheric strength control mountain belt height, shape and longevity remains uncertain. Additionally, how to reconcile high erosion rates in some active orogens with long-term survival of mountain belts for hundreds of millions of years remains enigmatic. Here we investigate mountain belt growth and decay using a new coupled surface process(5,6) and mantle-scale tectonic model(7). End-member models and the new non-dimensional Beaumont number, Bm, quantify how surface processes and tectonics control the topographic evolution of mountain belts, and enable the definition of three end-member types of growing orogens: type 1, non-steady state, strength controlled (Bm > 0.5); type 2, flux steady state(8), strength controlled (Bm approximate to 0.4-0.5); and type 3, flux steady state, erosion controlled (Bm < 0.4). Our resultsIt is widely recognized that collisional mountain belt topography is generated by crustal thickening and lowered by river bedrock erosion, linking climate and tectonics(1-4). However, whether surface processes or lithospheric strength control mountain belt height, shape and longevity remains uncertain. Additionally, how to reconcile high erosion rates in some active orogens with long-term survival of mountain belts for hundreds of millions of years remains enigmatic. Here we investigate mountain belt growth and decay using a new coupled surface process(5,6) and mantle-scale tectonic model(7). End-member models and the new non-dimensional Beaumont number, Bm, quantify how surface processes and tectonics control the topographic evolution of mountain belts, and enable the definition of three end-member types of growing orogens: type 1, non-steady state, strength controlled (Bm > 0.5); type 2, flux steady state(8), strength controlled (Bm approximate to 0.4-0.5); and type 3, flux steady state, erosion controlled (Bm < 0.4). Our results indicate that tectonics dominate in Himalaya-Tibet and the Central Andes (both type 1), efficient surface processes balance high convergence rates in Taiwan (probably type 2) and surface processes dominate in the Southern Alps of New Zealand (type 3). Orogenic decay is determined by erosional efficiency and can be subdivided into two phases with variable isostatic rebound characteristics and associated timescales. The results presented here provide a unified framework explaining how surface processes and lithospheric strength control the height, shape, and longevity of mountain belts.show moreshow less

Author details:Sebastian G. Wolf, Ritske S. Huismans, Jean BraunORCiDGND, Xiaoping YuanORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-04700-6
ISSN:0028-0836
ISSN:1476-4687
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35650431
Title of parent work (English):Nature : the international weekly journal of science
Publisher:Nature portfolio
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/17
Volume:606
Issue:7914
Number of pages:5
First page:516
Last Page:521
Funding institution:TOTAL through the COLORS project
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

