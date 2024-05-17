Potentially disabled?
- Ten years ago, I was diagnosed with a rare illness called Myasthenia Gravis. Myasthenia Gravis is a long-term neuromuscular autoimmune disease where antibodies block or destroy specific receptors at the junction between nerve and muscle; hence, nerve impulses fail to trigger muscle contractions. The disease leads to varying degrees of muscle weakness. Currently, I have only minor symptoms, I am not seriously impaired, and I do not suffer from any social disadvantage because of my illness. Yet, my life and my body since my diagnosis feel different than before. In this paper I aim to make this feeling intelligible and propose that it is a state of what I call ‘latent impairment’. Latent impairment is a state of being ‘in between’, different from being actually impaired and also different from being abled-bodied. The theory takes its cues both from social constructionist theories of disability as well as theories of (chronic) illness and their focus on the importance of subjectivity. Furthermore, I suggest that a phenomenologicalTen years ago, I was diagnosed with a rare illness called Myasthenia Gravis. Myasthenia Gravis is a long-term neuromuscular autoimmune disease where antibodies block or destroy specific receptors at the junction between nerve and muscle; hence, nerve impulses fail to trigger muscle contractions. The disease leads to varying degrees of muscle weakness. Currently, I have only minor symptoms, I am not seriously impaired, and I do not suffer from any social disadvantage because of my illness. Yet, my life and my body since my diagnosis feel different than before. In this paper I aim to make this feeling intelligible and propose that it is a state of what I call ‘latent impairment’. Latent impairment is a state of being ‘in between’, different from being actually impaired and also different from being abled-bodied. The theory takes its cues both from social constructionist theories of disability as well as theories of (chronic) illness and their focus on the importance of subjectivity. Furthermore, I suggest that a phenomenological understanding of latent impairment can show possible ways of becoming an ally to the DRM.…
|Author details:
|Hilkje C. HänelORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1080/0020174X.2022.2136753
|ISSN:
|0020-174X
|ISSN:
|1502-3923
|Title of parent work (English):
|Inquiry
|Publisher:
|Routledge, Taylor & Francis
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/10/31
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/05/17
|Tag:
|chronic illness; disability; latent impairment; social construction
|Number of pages:
|26
|First page:
|1
|Last Page:
|26
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International