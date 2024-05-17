Schließen

Revealing the doping density in perovskite solar cells and its impact on device performance

  • Traditional inorganic semiconductors can be electronically doped with high precision. Conversely, there is still conjecture regarding the assessment of the electronic doping density in metal-halide perovskites, not to mention of a control thereof. This paper presents a multifaceted approach to determine the electronic doping density for a range of different lead-halide perovskite systems. Optical and electrical characterization techniques, comprising intensity-dependent and transient photoluminescence, AC Hall effect, transfer-length-methods, and charge extraction measurements were instrumental in quantifying an upper limit for the doping density. The obtained values are subsequently compared to the electrode charge per cell volume under short-circuit conditions ( CUbi/eV), which amounts to roughly 10(16) cm(-3). This figure of merit represents the critical limit below which doping-induced charges do not influence the device performance. The experimental results consistently demonstrate that the doping density is below this criticalTraditional inorganic semiconductors can be electronically doped with high precision. Conversely, there is still conjecture regarding the assessment of the electronic doping density in metal-halide perovskites, not to mention of a control thereof. This paper presents a multifaceted approach to determine the electronic doping density for a range of different lead-halide perovskite systems. Optical and electrical characterization techniques, comprising intensity-dependent and transient photoluminescence, AC Hall effect, transfer-length-methods, and charge extraction measurements were instrumental in quantifying an upper limit for the doping density. The obtained values are subsequently compared to the electrode charge per cell volume under short-circuit conditions ( CUbi/eV), which amounts to roughly 10(16) cm(-3). This figure of merit represents the critical limit below which doping-induced charges do not influence the device performance. The experimental results consistently demonstrate that the doping density is below this critical threshold 10(12) cm(-3), which means << CUbi / e V) for all common lead-based metal-halide perovskites. Nevertheless, although the density of doping-induced charges is too low to redistribute the built-in voltage in the perovskite active layer, mobile ions are present in sufficient quantities to create space-charge-regions in the active layer, reminiscent of doped pn-junctions. These results are well supported by drift-diffusion simulations, which confirm that the device performance is not affected by such low doping densities.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Francisco Pena-CamargoORCiD, Jarla ThiesbrummelORCiD, Hannes HempelORCiD, Artem Musiienko, Vincent M. Le Corre, Jonas DiekmannORCiD, Jonathan Warby, Thomas Unold, Felix LangORCiDGND, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Martin StolterfohtORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/5.0085286
ISSN:1931-9401
Title of parent work (English):Applied physics reviews
Publisher:AIP Publishing
Place of publishing:Melville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/29
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/17
Volume:9
Issue:2
Article number:021409
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation); [498155101]; Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy [P3T-HOPE,; 03EE1017C]; (Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin fuuml;r Materialien und Energie);; Rank Prize fund; Alexander von Humboldt Foundation via the Feodor Lynen; program; German Science Foundation (DFG) [SPP 2196]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

