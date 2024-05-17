High-accuracy simulations of highly spinning binary neutron star systems

With an increasing number of expected gravitational-wave detections of binary neutron star mergers, it is essential that gravitational-wave models employed for the analysis of observational data are able to describe generic compact binary systems. This includes systems in which the individual neutron stars are millisecond pulsars for which spin effects become essential. In this work, we perform numerical-relativity simulations of binary neutron stars with aligned and antialigned spins within a range of dimensionless spins of chi similar to [-0.28, 0.58]. The simulations are performed with multiple resolutions, show a clear convergence order and, consequently, can be used to test existing waveform approximants. We find that for very high spins gravitational-wave models that have been employed for the interpretation of GW170817 and GW190425 arc not capable of describing our numerical-relativity dataset. We verify through a full parameter estimation study in which clear biases in the estimate of the tidal deformability and effective spin

With an increasing number of expected gravitational-wave detections of binary neutron star mergers, it is essential that gravitational-wave models employed for the analysis of observational data are able to describe generic compact binary systems. This includes systems in which the individual neutron stars are millisecond pulsars for which spin effects become essential. In this work, we perform numerical-relativity simulations of binary neutron stars with aligned and antialigned spins within a range of dimensionless spins of chi similar to [-0.28, 0.58]. The simulations are performed with multiple resolutions, show a clear convergence order and, consequently, can be used to test existing waveform approximants. We find that for very high spins gravitational-wave models that have been employed for the interpretation of GW170817 and GW190425 arc not capable of describing our numerical-relativity dataset. We verify through a full parameter estimation study in which clear biases in the estimate of the tidal deformability and effective spin are present. We hope that in preparation of the next gravitational-wave observing run of the Advanced LIGO and Advanced Virgo detectors our new set of numerical-relativity data can be used to support future developments of new gravitational-wave models.

