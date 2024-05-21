Schließen

Does gender of firm ownership matter?

  • We examine how the gender of business-owners is related to the wages paid to female relative to male employees working in their firms. Using Finnish register data and employing firm fixed effects, we find that the gender pay gap is – starting from a gender pay gap of 11 to 12 percent - two to three percentage-points lower for hourly wages in female-owned firms than in male-owned firms. Results are robust to how the wage is measured, as well as to various further robustness checks. More importantly, we find substantial differences between industries. While, for instance, in the manufacturing sector, the gender of the owner plays no role for the gender pay gap, in several service sector industries, like ICT or business services, no or a negligible gender pay gap can be found, but only when firms are led by female business owners. Businesses in male ownership maintain a gender pay gap of around 10 percent also in the latter industries. With increasing firm size, the influence of the gender of the owner, however, fades. In large firms, itWe examine how the gender of business-owners is related to the wages paid to female relative to male employees working in their firms. Using Finnish register data and employing firm fixed effects, we find that the gender pay gap is – starting from a gender pay gap of 11 to 12 percent - two to three percentage-points lower for hourly wages in female-owned firms than in male-owned firms. Results are robust to how the wage is measured, as well as to various further robustness checks. More importantly, we find substantial differences between industries. While, for instance, in the manufacturing sector, the gender of the owner plays no role for the gender pay gap, in several service sector industries, like ICT or business services, no or a negligible gender pay gap can be found, but only when firms are led by female business owners. Businesses in male ownership maintain a gender pay gap of around 10 percent also in the latter industries. With increasing firm size, the influence of the gender of the owner, however, fades. In large firms, it seems that others – firm managers – determine wages and no differences in the pay gap are observed between male- and female-owned firms.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Alexander KritikosORCiDGND, Mika MalirantaORCiDGND, Veera NippalaORCiD, Satu Nurmi
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-636194
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-63619
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Subtitle (English):Female entrepreneurs and the gender pay gap
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (76)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/05/21
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/05/21
Tag:discrimination; entrepreneurship; gender pay gap; linked employer-employee data
Issue:76
Number of pages:39
First page:1
Last Page:39
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:J Labor and Demographic Economics / J1 Demographic Economics / J16 Economics of Gender; Non-labor Discrimination
J Labor and Demographic Economics / J2 Demand and Supply of Labor / J24 Human Capital; Skills; Occupational Choice; Labor Productivity
J Labor and Demographic Economics / J3 Wages, Compensation, and Labor Costs / J31 Wage Level and Structure; Wage Differentials
J Labor and Demographic Economics / J7 Labor Discrimination / J71 Discrimination
L Industrial Organization / L2 Firm Objectives, Organization, and Behavior / L26 Entrepreneurship
M Business Administration and Business Economics; Marketing; Accounting / M1 Business Administration / M13 New Firms; Startups
Peer review:Nicht referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

