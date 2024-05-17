Living lithic and sublithic bacterial communities in Namibian drylands
- Dryland xeric conditions exert a deterministic effect on microbial communities, forcing life into refuge niches. Deposited rocks can form a lithic niche for microorganisms in desert regions. Mineral weathering is a key process in soil formation and the importance of microbial-driven mineral weathering for nutrient extraction is increasingly accepted. Advances in geobiology provide insight into the interactions between microorganisms and minerals that play an important role in weathering processes. In this study, we present the examination of the microbial diversity in dryland rocks from the Tsauchab River banks in Namibia. We paired culture-independent 16S rRNA gene amplicon sequencing with culture-dependent (isolation of bacteria) techniques to assess the community structure and diversity patterns. Bacteria isolated from dryland rocks are typical of xeric environments and are described as being involved in rock weathering processes. For the first time, we extracted extra- and intracellular DNA from rocks to enhance our understandingDryland xeric conditions exert a deterministic effect on microbial communities, forcing life into refuge niches. Deposited rocks can form a lithic niche for microorganisms in desert regions. Mineral weathering is a key process in soil formation and the importance of microbial-driven mineral weathering for nutrient extraction is increasingly accepted. Advances in geobiology provide insight into the interactions between microorganisms and minerals that play an important role in weathering processes. In this study, we present the examination of the microbial diversity in dryland rocks from the Tsauchab River banks in Namibia. We paired culture-independent 16S rRNA gene amplicon sequencing with culture-dependent (isolation of bacteria) techniques to assess the community structure and diversity patterns. Bacteria isolated from dryland rocks are typical of xeric environments and are described as being involved in rock weathering processes. For the first time, we extracted extra- and intracellular DNA from rocks to enhance our understanding of potentially rock-weathering microorganisms. We compared the microbial community structure in different rock types (limestone, quartz-rich sandstone and quartz-rich shale) with adjacent soils below the rocks. Our results indicate differences in the living lithic and sublithic microbial communities.…
|Steffi GenderjahnORCiDGND, Simon LewinORCiD, Fabian HornORCiD, Anja M. SchleicherORCiDGND, Kai Mangelsdorf, Dirk WagnerORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.3390/microorganisms9020235
|2076-2607
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33498742
|Microorganisms : open access journal
|MDPI
|Basel
|Article
|English
|2021/01/23
|2021
|2024/05/17
|dryland; extracellular DNA; intracellular DNA; lithobiont; rock; weathering
|9
|2
|235
|20
|German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [03G0861B]
