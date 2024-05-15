Schließen

Event and catchment controls of heavy tail behavior of floods

  In some catchments, the distribution of annual maximum streamflow shows heavy tail behavior, meaning the occurrence probability of extreme events is higher than if the upper tail decayed exponentially. Neglecting heavy tail behavior can lead to an underestimation of the likelihood of extreme floods and the associated risk. Partly contradictory results regarding the controls of heavy tail behavior exist in the literature and the knowledge is still very dispersed and limited. To better understand the drivers, we analyze the upper tail behavior and its controls for 480 catchments in Germany and Austria over a period of more than 50 years. The catchments span from quickly reacting mountain catchments to large lowland catchments, allowing for general conclusions. We compile a wide range of event and catchment characteristics and investigate their association with an indicator of the tail heaviness of flood distributions, namely the shape parameter of the GEV distribution. Following univariate analyses of these characteristics, along with an evaluation of different aggregations of event characteristics, multiple linear regression models, as well as random forests, are constructed. A novel slope indicator, which represents the relation between the return period of flood peaks and event characteristics, captures the controls of heavy tails best. Variables describing the catchment response are found to dominate the heavy tail behavior, followed by event precipitation, flood seasonality, and catchment size. The pre-event moisture state in a catchment has no relevant impact on the tail heaviness even though it does influence flood magnitudes.

Metadaten
Author details:Elena MacdonaldORCiDGND, Bruno MerzORCiDGND, Björn GuseORCiD, Luzie WietzkeORCiD, Sophie UllrichORCiD, Matthias KemterORCiDGND, Bodo AhrensORCiD, Sergiy VorogushynORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2021WR031260
ISSN:0043-1397
ISSN:1944-7973
Title of parent work (English):Water resources research
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/14
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/15
Tag:catchment; catchment response; characteristics; event characteristics; floods; heavy tail behavior
Volume:58
Issue:6
Article number:e2021WR031260
Number of pages:25
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, DFG) [FOR; 2416, 278017089]; DFG Research Training Group "Natural Hazards and Risks; in a Changing World'' [GRK 2043]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

