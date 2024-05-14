Rings and arcs around evolved stars - III. Physical conditions of the ring-like structures in the planetary nebula IC 4406 revealed by MUSE
- We present the analysis of Very Large Telescope Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) observations of the planetary nebula (PN) IC 4406. MUSE images in key emission lines are used to unveil the presence of at least five ring-like structures north and south of the main nebula of IC4406. MUSE spectra are extracted from the rings to unambiguously assess for the first time in a PN their physical conditions, electron density (n(e)), and temperature (T-e). The rings are found to have similar T-e as the rim of the main nebula, but smaller n(e). Ratios between different ionic species suggest that the rings of IC4406 have a lower ionization state than the main cavity, in contrast to what was suggested for the rings in NGC 6543, the Cat's Eye Nebula.
|Author details:
|Gerardo Ramos-LariosORCiD, Jesús Alberto ToalaORCiD, Janis B. Rodriguez-GonzalezORCiD, Martin A. GuerreroORCiD, Víctor Mauricio Alfonso Gomez-GonzalezORCiDGND
|ISSN:
|0035-8711
|ISSN:
|1365-2966
|Title of parent work (English):
|Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
|Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/03/08
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/05/14
|Tag:
|planetary nebulae: general;; planetary nebulae: individual: IC4406; stars: evolution; stars: winds, outflows
|Volume:
|513
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|7
|First page:
|2862
|Last Page:
|2868
|Funding institution:
|CONACyT [263373]; PRODEP (Mexico); Programa de Becas posdoctorales of; the Direccion General de Asuntos del Personal Academico (DGAPA) of the; Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM, Mexico); DGAPA UNAM; PAPIIT project [IA100720]; Marcos Moshinsky Fundation (Mexico); Spanish; Ministerio de Ciencia, Innovacion y Universidades grant; [PGC2018-102184-B-I00]; FEDER funds; European Organization for; Astronomical Research in the Southern Hemisphere under ESO programme; [60.A-9100]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International