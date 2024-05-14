Inhibition of Human Urokinase-Type Plasminogen Activator (uPA) Enzyme Activity and Receptor Binding by DNA Aptamers as Potential Therapeutics through Binding to the Different Forms of uPA
Urokinase-type plasminogen activator is widely discussed as a marker for cancer prognosis and diagnosis and as a target for cancer therapies. Together with its receptor, uPA plays an important role in tumorigenesis, tumor progression and metastasis. In the present study, systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment (SELEX) was used to select single-stranded DNA aptamers targeting different forms of human uPA. Selected aptamers allowed the distinction between HMW-uPA and LMW-uPA, and therefore, presumably, have different binding regions. Here, uPAapt-02-FR showed highly affine binding with a K-D of 0.7 nM for HMW-uPA and 21 nM for LMW-uPA and was also able to bind to pro-uPA with a K-D of 14 nM. Furthermore, no cross-reactivity to mouse uPA or tissue-type plasminogen activator (tPA) was measured, demonstrating high specificity. Suppression of the catalytic activity of uPA and inhibition of uPAR-binding could be demonstrated through binding with different aptamers and several of their truncated variants. Since RNA aptamers are already known to inhibit uPA-uPAR binding and other pathological functions of the uPA system, these aptamers represent a novel, promising tool not only for detection of uPA but also for interfering with the pathological functions of the uPA system by additionally inhibiting uPA activity.
|Nico DreymannORCiDGND, Julia Wuensche, Wiebke SabrowskiORCiDGND, Anja Moeller, Denise Czepluch, Dana Vu VanGND, Susanne FüsselGND, Marcus M. MengerORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms23094890
|1661-6596
|1422-0067
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35563278
|International journal of molecular sciences
|MDPI
|Basel
|Article
|English
|2022/04/28
|2022
|2024/05/14
|DNA aptamer; SELEX; biomarker; cancer; cancer therapy; microscale thermophoresis (MST); surface plasmon resonance spectroscopy (SPR); uPA; uPAR; urokinase
|23
|9
|4890
|22
|German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) [16SV6072,; 16SV6070]; German state of Brandenburg's Ministry for Science, Research; and Culture (MWFK) [85017631]; Fraunhofer Society
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International