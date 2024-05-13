Schließen

Concrete constraints on abstract concepts-editorial

  • This special issue, "Concrete constraints of abstract concepts", addresses the role of concrete determinants, both external and internal to the human body, in acquisition, processing and use of abstract concepts while at the same time presenting to the readers an overview of methods used to assess their representation.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Anna M. BorghiORCiD, Samuel ShakiORCiD, Martin H. FischerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00426-022-01685-9
ISSN:0340-0727
ISSN:1430-2772
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35639170
Title of parent work (English):Psychological research : an international journal of perception, attention, memory, and action
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/31
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/13
Volume:86
Number of pages:4
First page:2366
Last Page:2369
Funding institution:Sapienza Excellence projects [RG12117A5D1EB0B3]; DFG [FI 1915/5-2];; [ISF_2215/20]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.