German local authorities in the COVID-19 pandemic

  • This study evaluates the challenges, institutional impacts and responses of German local authorities to the COVID-19 pandemic from a political science point of view. The main research question is how they have contributed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and to what extent the strengths and weaknesses of the German model of municipal autonomy have influenced their policy. It analyses the adaptation strategies of German local authorities and assesses the effectiveness of their actions up to now. Their implementation is then evaluated in five selected issues, e.g. adjustment organization and staff, challenges for local finances, local politics and citizen’s participation. This analysis is reflecting the scientific debate in Germany since the beginning of 2020, based on the available analyses of political science, law, economics, sociology and geography until end of March 2021.

Author details:Jochen FranzkeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-91112-6_6
ISBN:978-3-030-91111-9
ISBN:978-3-030-91112-6
Title of parent work (English):Local government and the COVID-19 pandemic
Subtitle (English):challenges, impacts and adaptations
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Editor(s):Carlos Nunes Silva
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/13
Tag:COVID-19 pandemic; Germany; administration; coordination; local and urban governance; local community; local finance; local politics; municipalities; resilience
Number of pages:24
First page:131
Last Page:154
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

