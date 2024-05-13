Schließen

Synthesis and bioactivity of isoflavones from ficus carica and some non-natural analogues

  • FicucariconeD (1) and its 4 '-demethyl congener 2 are isoflavones isolated from fruits of Ficus carica that share a 5,7-dimethoxy-6-prenyl-substituted A-ring. Both naturalproducts were, for the first time, obtained by chemical synthesisin six steps, starting from 2,4,6-trihydroxyacetophenone. Key stepsare a microwave-promoted tandem sequence of Claisen- and Cope-rearrangementsto install the 6-prenyl substituent and a Suzuki-Miyaura crosscoupling for installing the B-ring. By using various boronic acids,non-natural analogues become conveniently available. All compoundswere tested for cytotoxicity against drug-sensitive and drug-resistanthuman leukemia cell lines, but were found to be inactive. The compoundswere also tested for antimicrobial activities against a panel of eightGram-negative and two Gram-positive bacterial strains. Addition ofthe efflux pump inhibitor phenylalanine-arginine-beta-naphthylamide(PA beta N) significantly improved the antibiotic activity in mostcases, with MIC values as low as 2.5 mu M and activityFicucariconeD (1) and its 4 '-demethyl congener 2 are isoflavones isolated from fruits of Ficus carica that share a 5,7-dimethoxy-6-prenyl-substituted A-ring. Both naturalproducts were, for the first time, obtained by chemical synthesisin six steps, starting from 2,4,6-trihydroxyacetophenone. Key stepsare a microwave-promoted tandem sequence of Claisen- and Cope-rearrangementsto install the 6-prenyl substituent and a Suzuki-Miyaura crosscoupling for installing the B-ring. By using various boronic acids,non-natural analogues become conveniently available. All compoundswere tested for cytotoxicity against drug-sensitive and drug-resistanthuman leukemia cell lines, but were found to be inactive. The compoundswere also tested for antimicrobial activities against a panel of eightGram-negative and two Gram-positive bacterial strains. Addition ofthe efflux pump inhibitor phenylalanine-arginine-beta-naphthylamide(PA beta N) significantly improved the antibiotic activity in mostcases, with MIC values as low as 2.5 mu M and activity improvementfactors as high as 128-fold.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Vaderament-Alexe Nchiozem-NgnitedemORCiD, Eric SperlichORCiDGND, Valaire Yemene Matieta, Jenifer Reine Ngnouzouba KueteORCiD, Victor KueteORCiD, Ejlal A. A. Omer, Thomas Efferth, Bernd SchmidtORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jnatprod.3c00219
ISSN:0163-3864
ISSN:1520-6025
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37253120
Title of parent work (English):Journal of natural products : Lloydia
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington, DC
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/05/30
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/05/13
Tag:Antimicrobial activity; Bacteria; Ethers; Flavonoids; Mixtures
Volume:86
Issue:6
Number of pages:9
First page:1520
Last Page:1528
Funding institution:German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD); University of Potsdam;; Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.