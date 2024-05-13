Objectives: It is essential to have simple, reliable and valid tests to measure children's functional capacity in schools or medical practice. The 1-minute sit-to-stand (STS) test is a quick fitness test requiring little equipment or space that is increasingly used in both healthy populations and those with chronic disease. We aimed to provide age-specific and sex-specific reference values of STS test in healthy children and adolescents and to evaluate its short-term reliability and construct validity. Design setting and participants: Cross-sectional convenience sample from six public schools and one science fair in central Europe. Overall, 587 healthy participants aged 5-16 years were recruited and divided into age groups of 3 years each. Outcomes: 1-minute STS. To evaluate short-term reliability, some children performed the STS test twice. To evaluate construct validity, some children also performed a standing long jump (SLJ) and a maximal incremental exercise test. Results: Data from 547 youth aged 5-16 years were

Objectives: It is essential to have simple, reliable and valid tests to measure children's functional capacity in schools or medical practice. The 1-minute sit-to-stand (STS) test is a quick fitness test requiring little equipment or space that is increasingly used in both healthy populations and those with chronic disease. We aimed to provide age-specific and sex-specific reference values of STS test in healthy children and adolescents and to evaluate its short-term reliability and construct validity. Design setting and participants: Cross-sectional convenience sample from six public schools and one science fair in central Europe. Overall, 587 healthy participants aged 5-16 years were recruited and divided into age groups of 3 years each. Outcomes: 1-minute STS. To evaluate short-term reliability, some children performed the STS test twice. To evaluate construct validity, some children also performed a standing long jump (SLJ) and a maximal incremental exercise test. Results: Data from 547 youth aged 5-16 years were finally included in the analyses. The median number of repetitions in 1 min in males (females) ranged from 55 [95% CI: 38 to 72] (53 [95% CI: 35 to 76]) in 14-16-year olds to 59 [95% CI: 41 to 77] (60 [95% CI: 38 to 77]) in 8-10-year olds. Children who repeated STS showed a learning effect of on average 4.8 repetitions more than the first test (95% limits of agreement: -6.7 to 16.4). Moderate correlations were observed between the STS and the SLJ (r=0.48) tests and the maximal exercise test (r=0.43). Conclusions: The reported STS reference values can be used to interpret STS test performance in children and adolescents. The STS appears to have good test- retest reliability, but a learning effect of about 10%. The association of STS with other measures of physical fitness should be further explored in a larger study and technical standards for its conduct are needed.

