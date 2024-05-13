Schließen

Reference values and validation of the 1-minute sit-to-stand test in healthy 5-16-year-old youth

  • Objectives: It is essential to have simple, reliable and valid tests to measure children's functional capacity in schools or medical practice. The 1-minute sit-to-stand (STS) test is a quick fitness test requiring little equipment or space that is increasingly used in both healthy populations and those with chronic disease. We aimed to provide age-specific and sex-specific reference values of STS test in healthy children and adolescents and to evaluate its short-term reliability and construct validity. Design setting and participants: Cross-sectional convenience sample from six public schools and one science fair in central Europe. Overall, 587 healthy participants aged 5-16 years were recruited and divided into age groups of 3 years each. Outcomes: 1-minute STS. To evaluate short-term reliability, some children performed the STS test twice. To evaluate construct validity, some children also performed a standing long jump (SLJ) and a maximal incremental exercise test. Results: Data from 547 youth aged 5-16 years wereObjectives: It is essential to have simple, reliable and valid tests to measure children's functional capacity in schools or medical practice. The 1-minute sit-to-stand (STS) test is a quick fitness test requiring little equipment or space that is increasingly used in both healthy populations and those with chronic disease. We aimed to provide age-specific and sex-specific reference values of STS test in healthy children and adolescents and to evaluate its short-term reliability and construct validity. Design setting and participants: Cross-sectional convenience sample from six public schools and one science fair in central Europe. Overall, 587 healthy participants aged 5-16 years were recruited and divided into age groups of 3 years each. Outcomes: 1-minute STS. To evaluate short-term reliability, some children performed the STS test twice. To evaluate construct validity, some children also performed a standing long jump (SLJ) and a maximal incremental exercise test. Results: Data from 547 youth aged 5-16 years were finally included in the analyses. The median number of repetitions in 1 min in males (females) ranged from 55 [95% CI: 38 to 72] (53 [95% CI: 35 to 76]) in 14-16-year olds to 59 [95% CI: 41 to 77] (60 [95% CI: 38 to 77]) in 8-10-year olds. Children who repeated STS showed a learning effect of on average 4.8 repetitions more than the first test (95% limits of agreement: -6.7 to 16.4). Moderate correlations were observed between the STS and the SLJ (r=0.48) tests and the maximal exercise test (r=0.43). Conclusions: The reported STS reference values can be used to interpret STS test performance in children and adolescents. The STS appears to have good test- retest reliability, but a learning effect of about 10%. The association of STS with other measures of physical fitness should be further explored in a larger study and technical standards for its conduct are needed.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sarah R. HaileORCiD, Thea Heidi FühnerORCiDGND, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Julien Stocker, Thomas Radtke, Susi KriemlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1136/bmjopen-2021-049143
ISSN:2044-6055
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33963059
Title of parent work (English):BMJ open
Subtitle (English):a cross-sectional study
Publisher:BMJ Publishing Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/26
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/05/13
Volume:11
Issue:5
Article number:e049143
Number of pages:7
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.