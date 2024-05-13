Multi-objective optimization for stormwater management by green-roofs and infiltration trenches to reduce urban flooding in central Delhi

Urban surface runoff management via best management practices (BMP) and low impact development (LID) has earned significant recognition owing to positive environmental and ecological impacts. However, due to the complexity of the parameters involved, the estimation of LID efficiency in attenuating the urban surface runoff at the watershed scale is challenging. A planning analysis of employing Green Roofs and Infiltration Trenches as BMPs/LIDs practices for urban surface runoff control is presented in this study. A multi-objective optimization decision-making framework is established by coupling SWMM (Storm Water Management Model) with NSGA-II models to check the performance of BMPs/LIDs concerning the cost-benefit analysis of LID at the watershed scale. Two urbanized areas belonging to Central Delhi in India were used as case studies. The results showed that the SWMM model is useful in simulating optimization problems for managing urban surface runoff. The optimum scenarios efficiently minimized the urban runoff volume while

Urban surface runoff management via best management practices (BMP) and low impact development (LID) has earned significant recognition owing to positive environmental and ecological impacts. However, due to the complexity of the parameters involved, the estimation of LID efficiency in attenuating the urban surface runoff at the watershed scale is challenging. A planning analysis of employing Green Roofs and Infiltration Trenches as BMPs/LIDs practices for urban surface runoff control is presented in this study. A multi-objective optimization decision-making framework is established by coupling SWMM (Storm Water Management Model) with NSGA-II models to check the performance of BMPs/LIDs concerning the cost-benefit analysis of LID at the watershed scale. Two urbanized areas belonging to Central Delhi in India were used as case studies. The results showed that the SWMM model is useful in simulating optimization problems for managing urban surface runoff. The optimum scenarios efficiently minimized the urban runoff volume while maintaining the BMPs/LIDs implementation costs and size. With BMPs/LIDs implementation, the reduction in runoff volume increases as expenses increase initially; however, there is no noticeable reduction in flood volume after a certain threshold. Contrasted with the haphazard arrangement of BMPs/LIDs, the proposed approach demonstrates 22%-24% runoff reductions for the same expenditures in watershed 1 and 23%-26% in watershed 2. The result of the study provides insights into planning and management of the urban surface runoff control with LID practices. The proposed framework assists the hydrologists in optimum selection and placements of BMPs/LIDs practices to acquire the most extreme ecological advantages with the least expenses.

