Diffusive shock acceleration at oblique high mach number shocks
- The current paradigm of cosmic-ray (CR) origin states that the greater part of galactic CRs is produced by supernova remnants. The interaction of supernova ejecta with the interstellar medium after a supernova's explosions results in shocks responsible for CR acceleration via diffusive shock acceleration (DSA). We use particle-in-cell (PIC) simulations and a combined PIC-magnetohydrodynamic (PIC-MHD) technique to investigate whether DSA can occur in oblique high Mach number shocks. Using the PIC method, we follow the formation of the shock and determine the fraction of the particles that gets involved in DSA. With this result, we use PIC-MHD simulations to model the large-scale structure of the plasma and the magnetic field surrounding the shock and find out whether or not the reflected particles can generate upstream turbulence and trigger DSA. We find that the feasibility of this process in oblique shocks depends strongly on the Alfvenic Mach number, and the DSA process is more likely to be triggered at high Mach number shocks.
|Author details:
|Allard Jan van MarleORCiD, Artem BohdanORCiDGND, Paul J. Morris, Martin PohlORCiDGND, Alexandre MarcowithORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/ac5962
|ISSN:
|0004-637X
|ISSN:
|1538-4357
|Title of parent work (English):
|The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
|Publisher:
|IOP Publ. Ltd.
|Place of publishing:
|Bristol
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/04/08
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/05/13
|Volume:
|929
|Issue:
|1
|Article number:
|7
|Number of pages:
|10
|Funding institution:
|North-German Supercomputing Alliance (HLRN) [bbp00033]; Prometheus; system at Academic Computer Centre Cyfronet AGH; CINES [A0100412387];; [ANR-19-CE31-0014GAMALO]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International