A new population of ultra-relativistic electrons in the outer radiation zone

  Van Allen Probes measurements revealed the presence of the most unusual structures in the ultra-relativistic radiation belts. Detailed modeling, analysis of pitch angle distributions, analysis of the difference between relativistic and ultra-realistic electron evolution, along with theoretical studies of the scattering and wave growth, all indicate that electromagnetic ion cyclotron (EMIC) waves can produce a very efficient loss of the ultra-relativistic electrons in the heart of the radiation belts. Moreover, a detailed analysis of the profiles of phase space densities provides direct evidence for localized loss by EMIC waves. The evolution of multi-MeV fluxes shows dramatic and very sudden enhancements of electrons for selected storms. Analysis of phase space density profiles reveals that growing peaks at different values of the first invariant are formed at approximately the same radial distance from the Earth and show the sequential formation of the peaks from lower to higher energies, indicating that local energy diffusion is the dominant source of the acceleration from MeV to multi-MeV energies. Further simultaneous analysis of the background density and ultra-relativistic electron fluxes shows that the acceleration to multi-MeV energies only occurs when plasma density is significantly depleted outside of the plasmasphere, which is consistent with the modeling of acceleration due to chorus waves.

Author details:Yuri Y. ShpritsORCiD, Hayley J. AllisonORCiD, Dedong WangORCiD, Alexander DrozdovORCiDGND, Matyas Szabo-RobertsORCiD, Irina ZhelavskayaORCiDGND, Ruggero VasileORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2021JA030214
ISSN:2169-9380
ISSN:2169-9402
Title of parent work (English):Journal of geophysical research : Space physics
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/26
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/13
Tag:EMIC waves; chorus waves; modeling;; plasma density; radiation belts; ultra-relativistic electrons
Volume:127
Issue:5
Article number:e2021JA030214
Number of pages:34
Funding institution:European Union [870452]; NASA [80NSSC18K0663]; Projekt DEAL
