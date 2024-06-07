Legitimiertes Unrecht
Legitimized injustice
- Das Oberste Gericht der DDR war integraler Bestandteil der sozialistischen Staatsführung und unterlag strengen Denk- und Organisationsstrukturen. Es war eng in die politische Agenda der SED eingebunden und genoss keinerlei Unabhängigkeit. Die Auslegung des DDR-Rechts durch das Gericht orientierte sich ausschließlich an den innen- und außenpolitischen Interessen der SED. Dies galt auch für die Rechtsprechung in Fällen der Republikflucht und ihrer gesetzlichen Vorläufer. Die höchste Gerichtsinstanz im Staat war aktiv an der Gestaltung und Umsetzung der Strafjustiz gegen Republikflüchtige beteiligt, was wesentlich zur Festigung der Herrschaftsgewalt der SED beitrug. Die vorliegende Untersuchung analysiert Urteile des Obersten Gerichts im historisch-politischen Kontext und zeigt auf, dass die Urteilspraxis ausschließlich im Interesse parteipolitischer Ziele handelte und weder dem Volk noch der eigentlichen Rechtsfindung verpflichtet war. Des Weiteren wird der maßgebliche Beitrag des Obersten Gerichts an der schrittweisen KriminalisierungDas Oberste Gericht der DDR war integraler Bestandteil der sozialistischen Staatsführung und unterlag strengen Denk- und Organisationsstrukturen. Es war eng in die politische Agenda der SED eingebunden und genoss keinerlei Unabhängigkeit. Die Auslegung des DDR-Rechts durch das Gericht orientierte sich ausschließlich an den innen- und außenpolitischen Interessen der SED. Dies galt auch für die Rechtsprechung in Fällen der Republikflucht und ihrer gesetzlichen Vorläufer. Die höchste Gerichtsinstanz im Staat war aktiv an der Gestaltung und Umsetzung der Strafjustiz gegen Republikflüchtige beteiligt, was wesentlich zur Festigung der Herrschaftsgewalt der SED beitrug. Die vorliegende Untersuchung analysiert Urteile des Obersten Gerichts im historisch-politischen Kontext und zeigt auf, dass die Urteilspraxis ausschließlich im Interesse parteipolitischer Ziele handelte und weder dem Volk noch der eigentlichen Rechtsfindung verpflichtet war. Des Weiteren wird der maßgebliche Beitrag des Obersten Gerichts an der schrittweisen Kriminalisierung der Bürger der DDR beleuchtet. Dies wirft ein kritisches Licht auf die Rolle des Rechtssystems bei der Sicherung von Rechtsstaatlichkeit und Menschenrechten in autoritären Regimen.…
- The Supreme Court of the German Democratic Republic (GDR) was an integral part of the socialist state leadership and was subject to strict thought and organizational structures. It was closely integrated into the political agenda of the Socialist Unity Party of Germany (SED) and enjoyed no independence. The court's interpretation of GDR law was oriented exclusively towards the domestic and foreign policy interests of the SED, including the jurisdiction in cases of “Republikflucht” and its legal precursors. The highest court instance in the state was actively involved in the design and implementation of criminal justice against fugitives from the republic, which contributed significantly to the consolidation of the SED's power to rule. This study analyses judgments of the Supreme Court in a historical-political context and shows that the sentencing practice acted exclusively in the interests of party political goals and was neither committed to the people nor to the actual finding of justice. Moreover, the pivotal role of the SupremeThe Supreme Court of the German Democratic Republic (GDR) was an integral part of the socialist state leadership and was subject to strict thought and organizational structures. It was closely integrated into the political agenda of the Socialist Unity Party of Germany (SED) and enjoyed no independence. The court's interpretation of GDR law was oriented exclusively towards the domestic and foreign policy interests of the SED, including the jurisdiction in cases of “Republikflucht” and its legal precursors. The highest court instance in the state was actively involved in the design and implementation of criminal justice against fugitives from the republic, which contributed significantly to the consolidation of the SED's power to rule. This study analyses judgments of the Supreme Court in a historical-political context and shows that the sentencing practice acted exclusively in the interests of party political goals and was neither committed to the people nor to the actual finding of justice. Moreover, the pivotal role of the Supreme Court in the gradual criminalization of citizens in the GDR is underscored. This sheds light on the critical role of the legal system in safeguarding the rule of law and human rights in authoritarian regimes.…
|Author details:
|Naghme Mahncke-ZareORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-635499
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-63549
|Subtitle (German):
|die Urteile des Obersten Gerichts zu Fällen der „Republikflucht“ und ihr Einfluss auf die Rechtspraxis der DDR 1949-1975
|Subtitle (English):
|the verdicts of the Supreme Court in cases of "desertion from the Republic" and their influence on legal practice in the GDR 1949-1975
|Reviewer(s):
|Manfred GörtemakerGND, Christoph SafferlingGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Manfred Görtemaker
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2024/04/22
|Release date:
|2024/06/07
|Tag:
|DDR-Recht; Oberstes Gericht; Republiklflucht; SED-Herrschaft; Unrechtsjustiz
GDR law; SED regime; human rights violation; supreme court of the GDR; travel ban
|Number of pages:
|316
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz