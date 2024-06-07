The Supreme Court of the German Democratic Republic (GDR) was an integral part of the socialist state leadership and was subject to strict thought and organizational structures. It was closely integrated into the political agenda of the Socialist Unity Party of Germany (SED) and enjoyed no independence. The court's interpretation of GDR law was oriented exclusively towards the domestic and foreign policy interests of the SED, including the jurisdiction in cases of “Republikflucht” and its legal precursors. The highest court instance in the state was actively involved in the design and implementation of criminal justice against fugitives from the republic, which contributed significantly to the consolidation of the SED's power to rule. This study analyses judgments of the Supreme Court in a historical-political context and shows that the sentencing practice acted exclusively in the interests of party political goals and was neither committed to the people nor to the actual finding of justice. Moreover, the pivotal role of the Supreme

The Supreme Court of the German Democratic Republic (GDR) was an integral part of the socialist state leadership and was subject to strict thought and organizational structures. It was closely integrated into the political agenda of the Socialist Unity Party of Germany (SED) and enjoyed no independence. The court's interpretation of GDR law was oriented exclusively towards the domestic and foreign policy interests of the SED, including the jurisdiction in cases of “Republikflucht” and its legal precursors. The highest court instance in the state was actively involved in the design and implementation of criminal justice against fugitives from the republic, which contributed significantly to the consolidation of the SED's power to rule. This study analyses judgments of the Supreme Court in a historical-political context and shows that the sentencing practice acted exclusively in the interests of party political goals and was neither committed to the people nor to the actual finding of justice. Moreover, the pivotal role of the Supreme Court in the gradual criminalization of citizens in the GDR is underscored. This sheds light on the critical role of the legal system in safeguarding the rule of law and human rights in authoritarian regimes.

