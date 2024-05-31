DNA origami nanoforks: A platform for cytochrome c single molecule surface enhanced Raman spectroscopy
- This thesis presents a comprehensive exploration of the application of DNA origami nanofork antennas (DONAs) in the field of spectroscopy, with a particular focus on the structural analysis of Cytochrome C (CytC) at the single-molecule level. The research encapsulates the design, optimization, and application of DONAs in enhancing the sensitivity and specificity of Raman spectroscopy, thereby offering new insights into protein structures and interactions. The initial phase of the study involved the meticulous optimization of DNA origami structures. This process was pivotal in developing nanoscale tools that could significantly enhance the capabilities of Raman spectroscopy. The optimized DNA origami nanoforks, in both dimer and aggregate forms, demonstrated an enhanced ability to detect and analyze molecular vibrations, contributing to a more nuanced understanding of protein dynamics. A key aspect of this research was the comparative analysis between the dimer and aggregate forms of DONAs. This comparison revealed that while bothThis thesis presents a comprehensive exploration of the application of DNA origami nanofork antennas (DONAs) in the field of spectroscopy, with a particular focus on the structural analysis of Cytochrome C (CytC) at the single-molecule level. The research encapsulates the design, optimization, and application of DONAs in enhancing the sensitivity and specificity of Raman spectroscopy, thereby offering new insights into protein structures and interactions. The initial phase of the study involved the meticulous optimization of DNA origami structures. This process was pivotal in developing nanoscale tools that could significantly enhance the capabilities of Raman spectroscopy. The optimized DNA origami nanoforks, in both dimer and aggregate forms, demonstrated an enhanced ability to detect and analyze molecular vibrations, contributing to a more nuanced understanding of protein dynamics. A key aspect of this research was the comparative analysis between the dimer and aggregate forms of DONAs. This comparison revealed that while both configurations effectively identified oxidation and spin states of CytC, the aggregate form offered a broader range of detectable molecular states due to its prolonged signal emission and increased number of molecules. This extended duration of signal emission in the aggregates was attributed to the collective hotspot area, enhancing overall signal stability and sensitivity. Furthermore, the study delved into the analysis of the Amide III band using the DONA system. Observations included a transient shift in the Amide III band's frequency, suggesting dynamic alterations in the secondary structure of CytC. These shifts, indicative of transitions between different protein structures, were crucial in understanding the protein’s functional mechanisms and interactions. The research presented in this thesis not only contributes significantly to the field of spectroscopy but also illustrates the potential of interdisciplinary approaches in biosensing. The use of DNA origami-based systems in spectroscopy has opened new avenues for research, offering a detailed and comprehensive understanding of protein structures and interactions. The insights gained from this research are expected to have lasting implications in scientific fields ranging from drug development to the study of complex biochemical pathways. This thesis thus stands as a testament to the power of integrating nanotechnology, biochemistry, and spectroscopic techniques in addressing complex scientific questions.…
- Diese Dissertation präsentiert eine umfassende Untersuchung der Anwendung von DNA-Origami-Nanogabelantennen (DONAs) im Bereich der Spektroskopie, mit einem besonderen Fokus auf der strukturellen Analyse von Cytochrom C (CytC) auf Einzelmolekülebene. Die Forschung umfasst das Design, die Optimierung und die Anwendung von DONAs zur Steigerung der Sensitivität und Spezifität der Raman-Spektroskopie und bietet somit neue Einblicke in Proteinstrukturen und -interaktionen. Die erste Phase der Studie beinhaltete die sorgfältige Optimierung von DNA-Origami-Strukturen. Dieser Prozess war entscheidend für die Entwicklung von Nanowerkzeugen, die die Fähigkeiten der Raman-Spektroskopie erheblich verbessern könnten. Die optimierten DNA-Origami-Nanogabeln, sowohl in Dimer- als auch in Aggregatform, zeigten eine verbesserte Fähigkeit, molekulare Schwingungen zu detektieren und zu analysieren, was zu einem nuancierteren Verständnis der Proteindynamik beitrug. Ein Schlüsselaspekt dieser Forschung war die vergleichende Analyse zwischen den Dimer-Diese Dissertation präsentiert eine umfassende Untersuchung der Anwendung von DNA-Origami-Nanogabelantennen (DONAs) im Bereich der Spektroskopie, mit einem besonderen Fokus auf der strukturellen Analyse von Cytochrom C (CytC) auf Einzelmolekülebene. Die Forschung umfasst das Design, die Optimierung und die Anwendung von DONAs zur Steigerung der Sensitivität und Spezifität der Raman-Spektroskopie und bietet somit neue Einblicke in Proteinstrukturen und -interaktionen. Die erste Phase der Studie beinhaltete die sorgfältige Optimierung von DNA-Origami-Strukturen. Dieser Prozess war entscheidend für die Entwicklung von Nanowerkzeugen, die die Fähigkeiten der Raman-Spektroskopie erheblich verbessern könnten. Die optimierten DNA-Origami-Nanogabeln, sowohl in Dimer- als auch in Aggregatform, zeigten eine verbesserte Fähigkeit, molekulare Schwingungen zu detektieren und zu analysieren, was zu einem nuancierteren Verständnis der Proteindynamik beitrug. Ein Schlüsselaspekt dieser Forschung war die vergleichende Analyse zwischen den Dimer- und Aggregatformen von DONAs. Dieser Vergleich zeigte, dass beide Konfigurationen effektiv Oxidations- und Spin-Zustände von CytC identifizieren konnten, wobei die Aggregatform aufgrund ihrer längeren Signalemission und der erhöhten Anzahl von Molekülen ein breiteres Spektrum an detektierbaren molekularen Zuständen bot. Die verlängerte Dauer der Signalemission in den Aggregaten wurde auf den kollektiven Hotspot-Bereich zurückgeführt, der die Gesamtsignalstabilität und -empfindlichkeit erhöhte. Darüber hinaus ging die Studie auf die Analyse der Amid-III-Bande unter Verwendung des DONA-Systems ein. Zu den Beobachtungen gehörte eine vorübergehende Verschiebung der Frequenz der Amid-III-Bande, was auf dynamische Veränderungen in der Sekundärstruktur von CytC hindeutete. Diese Verschiebungen, die auf Übergänge zwischen verschiedenen Proteinstrukturen hindeuteten, waren entscheidend für das Verständnis der funktionellen Mechanismen und Interaktionen des Proteins. Die in dieser Dissertation präsentierte Forschung leistet nicht nur einen bedeutenden Beitrag zum Gebiet der Spektroskopie, sondern veranschaulicht auch das Potenzial interdisziplinärer Ansätze in der Biosensorik. Der Einsatz von DNA-Origami-basierten Systemen in der Spektroskopie hat neue Wege für die Forschung eröffnet und bietet ein detailliertes und umfassendes Verständnis von Proteinstrukturen und -interaktionen. Die aus dieser Forschung gewonnenen Erkenntnisse werden voraussichtlich langfristige Auswirkungen auf wissenschaftliche Bereiche haben, die von der Arzneimittelentwicklung bis hin zur Untersuchung komplexer biochemischer Prozesse reichen. Diese Dissertation steht somit als Zeugnis für die Kraft der Integration von Nanotechnologie, Biochemie und spektroskopischen Techniken bei der Beantwortung komplexer wissenschaftlicher Fragen.…
|Author details:
|Amr MostafaORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-635482
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-63548
|Reviewer(s):
|Ilko BaldORCiDGND, Wolfgang FritzscheORCiDGND, Jussi ToppariORCiD
|Supervisor(s):
|Ilko Bald, Wolfgang Fritzsche, Jussi Toppari
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2024/04/19
|Release date:
|2024/05/31
|Tag:
|Cytochrome C; DNA origami; DNA origami nanoantennas (DONA); SERS
|Number of pages:
|xi, 90, x
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|VE 5070, VE 9857, VG 9307
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International