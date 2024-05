Determinanten und Strategien zur Vermeidung oesophagealer und perioesophagealer Komplikationen bei der Katheterablation des Vorhofflimmerns

The interventional treatment of atrial fibrillation is associated with damage to adjacent tissues and organs more frequently than previously assumed. Damage to the esophagus is of particular interest due to its poor predictability, the late onset of symptoms and the fatal prognosis of atrio-esophageal fistula. Thus, esophageal damage is the focus of this synopsis. Atrial fibrillation itself is not associated with life-threatening events but prognostically relevant on long-term due to its complications (e.g., heart failure and stroke). Antiarrhythmic drugs have not shown to improve rhythm control, and catheter ablation is superior to drug-based therapies. Early and effective treatment of atrial fibrillation has shown to improve clinical endpoints and prognosis, and, therefore, should be considered. However, the risk of any invasive procedure (especially facing complications with prognostic relevance) must be considered in treatment planning and balanced with the favorable effects of the procedure. Scientific studies for the

The interventional treatment of atrial fibrillation is associated with damage to adjacent tissues and organs more frequently than previously assumed. Damage to the esophagus is of particular interest due to its poor predictability, the late onset of symptoms and the fatal prognosis of atrio-esophageal fistula. Thus, esophageal damage is the focus of this synopsis. Atrial fibrillation itself is not associated with life-threatening events but prognostically relevant on long-term due to its complications (e.g., heart failure and stroke). Antiarrhythmic drugs have not shown to improve rhythm control, and catheter ablation is superior to drug-based therapies. Early and effective treatment of atrial fibrillation has shown to improve clinical endpoints and prognosis, and, therefore, should be considered. However, the risk of any invasive procedure (especially facing complications with prognostic relevance) must be considered in treatment planning and balanced with the favorable effects of the procedure. Scientific studies for the prevention of (very rare) atrio-esophageal fistula have to use surrogate parameters, in detail thermally induced mucosal lesions of the esophagus. Our studies show a more sophisticated and complex view on (peri)esophageal damage following PVI with thermic ablation tools. (1) New definition of esophageal damage: Esophageal and periesophageal damage is common (with our expanded definition in two-thirds of patients) and independent of the thermal ablation energy used. However, there are differences in the manifestation of esophageal damage for the individual energy protocols, but the reason for these differences is not well understood. Our investigation discusses the different forms of thermally induced esophageal damage, their determinants and pathophysiological relevance. (2) The probability to detect (partially subtile) esophageal damage depends on the intensity of workup. Limiting the assessment to subjective symptoms (e.g., discomfort with swallowing, heartburn) is misleading, the majority of the esophageal lesions remains asymptomatic, and the symptoms of full-blown atrio-esophageal fistula (after several weeks) are burdened with a very poor prognosis. Endoscopy following PVI is not performed in most electrophysiological centers and limited to the detection of mucosal lesions. Endoscopy underestimates the extent of esophageal and periesophageal damage by far. Damage of the periesophageal space is of unknown significance but not assessed at all, and with that, edema and injury of the tissue between left atrium and esophagus (including nerve fibers and vessels) is ignored. Our studies contribute to a reappraisal of established parameters and risk factors of esophageal damage. (3) Esophageal temperature monitoring predicts an increased risk of esophageal lesions only when excessive temperature rise is observed and is not helpful for prevention. The complex analysis of the raw temperature data identified the calculated AUC to be a better predictive parameter for esophageal damage (RF-energy protocols), thereby better identifying patients at risk for lesion generation and streamlining endoscopic workup following PVI. The analyses were not successful to identify a comparable parameter for cryoablation. (4) Chronic inflammation of the lower esophageal third impairs healing of thermal esophageal lesions and may also promote the ablation-induced formation of such lesions. The high number of preexisting esophageal alterations indicating vulnerability, and their importance for thermal lesion formation may be a starting point for preventive steps. In addition, extensive diagnostic workup identified manifestations of esophageal damage potentially contributing to esophageal lesion progression. (5) Systematic workup with endoscopic ultrasound confirmed that mucosal lesions represent just a minor number of esophageal damage. Mucosal injury with a different patho¬physiology (e.g., instrumentally induced) is not associated with the risk of fistula formation, thereby highlighting the pathophysiological relevance of periesophageal alterations following catheter ablation. (6) Functional assessment of thermic impairment of the periesophageal vagal plexus identified patients with esophageal damage not assessed by endoscopy and endoscopic ultrasound. Vagal nerve damage and its sequelae (food retention and gastroesophageal reflux) may contribute to esophageal lesion progression as well.

…