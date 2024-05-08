Schließen

XMM-Newton discovery of very high obscuration in the candidate Supergiant Fast X-ray Transient AX J1714.1-3912

  • We have analysed an archival XMM-Newton EPIC observation that serendipitously covered the sky position of a variable X-ray source AX J1714.1-3912, previously suggested to be a Supergiant Fast X-ray Transient (SFXT). During the XMM-Newton observation the source is variable on a timescale of hundred seconds and shows two luminosity states, with a flaring activity followed by unflared emission, with a variability amplitude of a factor of about 50. We have discovered an intense iron emission line with a centroid energy of 6.4 keV in the power law-like spectrum, modified by a large absorption (N-H similar to 10(24) cm(-2)), never observed before from this source. This X-ray spectrum is unusual for an SFXT, but resembles the so-called 'highly obscured sources', high mass X-ray binaries (HMXBs) hosting an evolved B[e] supergiant companion (sgB[e]). This might suggest that AX J1714.1-3912 is a new member of this rare type of HMXBs, which includes IGR J16318-4848 and CI Camelopardalis. Increasing this small population of sources would beWe have analysed an archival XMM-Newton EPIC observation that serendipitously covered the sky position of a variable X-ray source AX J1714.1-3912, previously suggested to be a Supergiant Fast X-ray Transient (SFXT). During the XMM-Newton observation the source is variable on a timescale of hundred seconds and shows two luminosity states, with a flaring activity followed by unflared emission, with a variability amplitude of a factor of about 50. We have discovered an intense iron emission line with a centroid energy of 6.4 keV in the power law-like spectrum, modified by a large absorption (N-H similar to 10(24) cm(-2)), never observed before from this source. This X-ray spectrum is unusual for an SFXT, but resembles the so-called 'highly obscured sources', high mass X-ray binaries (HMXBs) hosting an evolved B[e] supergiant companion (sgB[e]). This might suggest that AX J1714.1-3912 is a new member of this rare type of HMXBs, which includes IGR J16318-4848 and CI Camelopardalis. Increasing this small population of sources would be remarkable, as they represent an interesting short transition evolutionary stage in the evolution of massive binaries. Nevertheless, AX J1714.1-3912 appears to share X-ray properties of both kinds of HMXBs (SFXT versus sgB[e] HMXB). Therefore, further investigations of the companion star are needed to disentangle the two hypothesis.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Lara SidoliORCiD, Vito SgueraORCiD, Paolo EspositoORCiD, Lida OskinovaORCiDGND, Maria del Carmen PollettaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac691
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/12
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/08
Tag:X-rays: binaries; X-rays: individual: AX J1714.1-3912
Volume:512
Issue:2
Number of pages:7
First page:2929
Last Page:2935
Funding institution:ESA Member States; NASA; National Aeronautics and Space Administration;; National Science Foundation; Italian Ministry for Education and Research; through the PRIN grant [2017LJ39LM]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

