XMM-Newton discovery of very high obscuration in the candidate Supergiant Fast X-ray Transient AX J1714.1-3912
- We have analysed an archival XMM-Newton EPIC observation that serendipitously covered the sky position of a variable X-ray source AX J1714.1-3912, previously suggested to be a Supergiant Fast X-ray Transient (SFXT). During the XMM-Newton observation the source is variable on a timescale of hundred seconds and shows two luminosity states, with a flaring activity followed by unflared emission, with a variability amplitude of a factor of about 50. We have discovered an intense iron emission line with a centroid energy of 6.4 keV in the power law-like spectrum, modified by a large absorption (N-H similar to 10(24) cm(-2)), never observed before from this source. This X-ray spectrum is unusual for an SFXT, but resembles the so-called 'highly obscured sources', high mass X-ray binaries (HMXBs) hosting an evolved B[e] supergiant companion (sgB[e]). This might suggest that AX J1714.1-3912 is a new member of this rare type of HMXBs, which includes IGR J16318-4848 and CI Camelopardalis. Increasing this small population of sources would beWe have analysed an archival XMM-Newton EPIC observation that serendipitously covered the sky position of a variable X-ray source AX J1714.1-3912, previously suggested to be a Supergiant Fast X-ray Transient (SFXT). During the XMM-Newton observation the source is variable on a timescale of hundred seconds and shows two luminosity states, with a flaring activity followed by unflared emission, with a variability amplitude of a factor of about 50. We have discovered an intense iron emission line with a centroid energy of 6.4 keV in the power law-like spectrum, modified by a large absorption (N-H similar to 10(24) cm(-2)), never observed before from this source. This X-ray spectrum is unusual for an SFXT, but resembles the so-called 'highly obscured sources', high mass X-ray binaries (HMXBs) hosting an evolved B[e] supergiant companion (sgB[e]). This might suggest that AX J1714.1-3912 is a new member of this rare type of HMXBs, which includes IGR J16318-4848 and CI Camelopardalis. Increasing this small population of sources would be remarkable, as they represent an interesting short transition evolutionary stage in the evolution of massive binaries. Nevertheless, AX J1714.1-3912 appears to share X-ray properties of both kinds of HMXBs (SFXT versus sgB[e] HMXB). Therefore, further investigations of the companion star are needed to disentangle the two hypothesis.…
|Lara SidoliORCiD, Vito SgueraORCiD, Paolo EspositoORCiD, Lida OskinovaORCiDGND, Maria del Carmen PollettaORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac691
|0035-8711
|1365-2966
|Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Oxford
|Article
|English
|2022/03/12
|2022
|2024/05/08
|X-rays: binaries; X-rays: individual: AX J1714.1-3912
|512
|2
|7
|2929
|2935
|ESA Member States; NASA; National Aeronautics and Space Administration;; National Science Foundation; Italian Ministry for Education and Research; through the PRIN grant [2017LJ39LM]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access