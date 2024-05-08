Effects of temperature on the movement and feeding behaviour of the large lupine beetle, Sitona gressorius

Even though the effects of insect pests on global agricultural productivity are well recognised, little is known about movement and dispersal of many species, especially in the context of global warming. This work evaluates how temperature and light conditions affect different movement metrics and the feeding rate of the large lupine beetle, an agricultural pest responsible for widespread damage in leguminous crops. By using video recordings, the movement of 384 beetles was digitally analysed under six different temperatures and light conditions in the laboratory. Bayesian linear mixed-effect models were used to analyse the data. Furthermore, the effects of temperature on the daily diffusion coefficient of beetles were estimated by using hidden Markov models and random walk simulations. Results of this work show that temperature, light conditions, and beetles' weight were the main factors affecting the flight probability, displacement, time being active and the speed of beetles. Significant variations were also observed in all

Even though the effects of insect pests on global agricultural productivity are well recognised, little is known about movement and dispersal of many species, especially in the context of global warming. This work evaluates how temperature and light conditions affect different movement metrics and the feeding rate of the large lupine beetle, an agricultural pest responsible for widespread damage in leguminous crops. By using video recordings, the movement of 384 beetles was digitally analysed under six different temperatures and light conditions in the laboratory. Bayesian linear mixed-effect models were used to analyse the data. Furthermore, the effects of temperature on the daily diffusion coefficient of beetles were estimated by using hidden Markov models and random walk simulations. Results of this work show that temperature, light conditions, and beetles' weight were the main factors affecting the flight probability, displacement, time being active and the speed of beetles. Significant variations were also observed in all evaluated metrics. On average, beetles exposed to light conditions and higher temperatures had higher mean speed and flight probability. However, beetles tended to stay more active at higher temperatures and less active at intermediate temperatures, around 20 degrees C. Therefore, both the diffusion coefficient and displacement of beetles were lower at intermediate temperatures. These results show that the movement behaviour and feeding rates of beetles can present different relationships in the function of temperature. It also shows that using a single diffusion coefficient for insects in spatially explicit models may lead to over- or underestimation of pest spread.

…