Crystal growth and thermodynamic investigation of Bi2M2+O4 (M = Pd, Cu)

  • Phase equilibria that are relevant for the growth of Bi2MO4 have been studied experimentally, and the ternary phase diagrams of Bi2O3-PdO2-Pd and Bi2O3-Cu2O-CuO and its isopleth section Bi2O3-CuO were redetermined. It is shown that every melting and crystallization process is always accompanied by a redox process at the phase boundary and that for both title compounds, the valence of the transition metal is lowered during melting. Vice versa, during crystal growth, O-2 must be transported through the melt to the phase boundary. Based on these new insights provided by our thermodynamic studies, Bi2CuO4 single crystals with a length of up to 7 cm and a diameter of 6 mm were grown by the OFZ technique to be used for investigations of magnetic, electronic and thermal transport properties. The grown crystals were characterized by powder X-ray diffraction, Laue, magnetization and specific heat measurements.

Metadaten
Author details:Nora WolffORCiDGND, Detlef KlimmORCiDGND, Klaus HabichtORCiDGND, Katharina FritschORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d1ce00220a
ISSN:1466-8033
Title of parent work (English):CrystEngComm / The Royal Society of Chemistry
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/15
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/05/08
Volume:23
Issue:17
Number of pages:9
First page:3230
Last Page:3238
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported

