Framing gender-based violence in multi-level contexts

  International institutions are an essential driving force of contemporary policies to combat gender-based violence but remain toothless if political actors do not implement them in domestic policies. How can scholars conceptualise the transposition of international gender-based violence norms into domestic policies? I argue that discourse network analysis provides a powerful conceptual and methodological extension of critical frame analysis to understand how frames shape the meaning of gender-based violence norms in multi-level institutional contexts. Frames' normative and cognitive network structure invites combining discourse network and frame analysis techniques that locate frames' power in their ability to connect different institutional spheres temporally and spatially. I outline a multi-level research agenda that traces the framing processes of international norms and their domestic implementation through gender-based violence policies in the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention. This agenda includes avenues to study how complex transnational policy frameworks like the Istanbul Convention play out in domestic policy implementation.

Metadaten
Author details:Michael GiesenORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1332/251510821X16693059192022
ISSN:2515-1088
ISSN:2515-1096
Title of parent work (English):European journal of politics and gender
Subtitle (English):a networked approach to studying adoption of the Istanbul Convention
Publisher:Bristol University Press
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/01/06
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/05/08
Volume:6
Issue:1
Number of pages:16
First page:76
Last Page:91
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert

