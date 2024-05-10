Schließen

Challenges and perspectives in recurrence analyses of event time series

  • The analysis of event time series is in general challenging. Most time series analysis tools are limited for the analysis of this kind of data. Recurrence analysis, a powerful concept from nonlinear time series analysis, provides several opportunities to work with event data and even for the most challenging task of comparing event time series with continuous time series. Here, the basic concept is introduced, the challenges are discussed, and the future perspectives are summarized.

Metadaten
Author details:Norbert MarwanORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fams.2023.1129105
ISSN:2297-4687
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in applied mathematics and statistics
Publisher:Frontiers Media
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/03/09
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/05/10
Tag:edit distance; event time series; extreme events; recurrence analysis; synchronization
Volume:9
Article number:1129105
Number of pages:7
Organizational units:Extern / Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) e. V.
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

