Elucidation of the reaction mechanism for the synthesis of ZnGeN2 through Zn2GeO4 ammonolysis
- Ternary II-IV-N-2 materials have been considered as a promising class of materials that combine photovoltaic performance with earth-abundance and low toxicity. When switching from binary III-V materials to ternary II-IV-N-2 materials, further structural complexity is added to the system that may influence its optoelectronic properties. Herein, we present a systematic study of the reaction of Zn2GeO4 with NH3 that produces zinc germanium oxide nitrides, and ultimately approach stoichiometric ZnGeN2, using a combination of chemical analyses, X-ray powder diffraction and DFT calculations. Elucidating the reaction mechanism as being dominated by Zn and O extrusion at the later reaction stages, we give an insight into studying structure-property relationships in this emerging class of materials.
|Zhenyu WangORCiD, Daniel FritschORCiD, Stefan BerendtsGND, Martin Lerch, Joachim BreternitzORCiDGND, Susan SchorrORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1039/d1sc00328c
|2041-6520
|2041-6539
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34221330
|Chemical science / RSC, Royal Society of Chemistry
|Royal Society of Chemistry
|Cambridge
|Article
|English
|2021/05/13
|2021
|2024/05/08
|12
|24
|8
|8493
|8500
|MatSEC graduate school of Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported