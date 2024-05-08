Schließen

Elucidation of the reaction mechanism for the synthesis of ZnGeN2 through Zn2GeO4 ammonolysis

  • Ternary II-IV-N-2 materials have been considered as a promising class of materials that combine photovoltaic performance with earth-abundance and low toxicity. When switching from binary III-V materials to ternary II-IV-N-2 materials, further structural complexity is added to the system that may influence its optoelectronic properties. Herein, we present a systematic study of the reaction of Zn2GeO4 with NH3 that produces zinc germanium oxide nitrides, and ultimately approach stoichiometric ZnGeN2, using a combination of chemical analyses, X-ray powder diffraction and DFT calculations. Elucidating the reaction mechanism as being dominated by Zn and O extrusion at the later reaction stages, we give an insight into studying structure-property relationships in this emerging class of materials.

Author details:Zhenyu WangORCiD, Daniel FritschORCiD, Stefan BerendtsGND, Martin Lerch, Joachim BreternitzORCiDGND, Susan SchorrORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d1sc00328c
Date of first publication:2021/05/13
