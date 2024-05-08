Schließen

Restoration of images with a spatially varying PSF of the T80-S telescope optical model using neural networks

  • Most image restoration methods in astronomy rely upon probabilistic tools that infer the best solution for a deconvolution problem. They achieve good performances when the point spread function (PSF) is spatially invariant in the image plane. However, this condition is not always satisfied in real optical systems. We propose a new method for the restoration of images affected by static and anisotropic aberrations using Deep Neural Networks that can be directly applied to sky images. The network is trained using simulated sky images corresponding to the T80-S Telescope optical model, a 80-cm survey imager at Cerro Tololo (Chile), which are synthesized using a Zernike polynomial representation of the optical system. Once trained, the network can be used directly on sky images, outputting a corrected version of the image that has a constant and known PSF across its field of view. The method is to be tested on the T80-S Telescope. We present the method and results on synthetic data.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Rafael L. Bernardi, Amokrane Berdja, Christian Dani Guzman, Miguel Torres-Torriti, Martin M. RothGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stab3400
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/09
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/05/08
Tag:methods: statistical; techniques: image processing
Volume:510
Issue:3
Number of pages:11
First page:4284
Last Page:4294
Funding institution:National Agency of Research and Development (ANID) [21171561]; National; Fund for Scientific and Technological Development Fondecyt grant; [1150369]; Basal grant [FB0008]; Federal Ministry of Education and; Research BMBF grant [03Z22AB1A]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.