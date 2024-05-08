Schließen

Template-synthesis of a poly(ionic liquid)-derived Fe1-xS/nitrogen-doped porous carbon membrane and its electrode application in lithium-sulfur batteries

  • This study deals with the facile synthesis of Fe1-xS nanoparticle-containing nitrogen-doped porous carbon membranes (denoted as Fe1-xS/N-PCMs) via vacuum carbonization of hybrid porous poly(ionic liquid) (PIL) membranes, and their successful use as a sulfur host material to mitigate the shuttle effect in lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries. The hybrid porous PIL membranes as the sacrificial template were prepared via ionic crosslinking of a cationic PIL with base-neutralized 1,1 '-ferrocenedicarboxylic acid, so that the iron source was molecularly incorporated into the template. The carbonization process was investigated in detail at different temperatures, and the chemical and porous structures of the carbon products were comprehensively analyzed. The Fe1-xS/N-PCMs prepared at 900 degrees C have a multimodal pore size distribution with a satisfactorily high surface area and well-dispersed iron sulfide nanoparticles to physically and chemically confine the LiPSs. The sulfur/Fe1-xS/N-PCM composites were then tested as electrodes in Li-SThis study deals with the facile synthesis of Fe1-xS nanoparticle-containing nitrogen-doped porous carbon membranes (denoted as Fe1-xS/N-PCMs) via vacuum carbonization of hybrid porous poly(ionic liquid) (PIL) membranes, and their successful use as a sulfur host material to mitigate the shuttle effect in lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries. The hybrid porous PIL membranes as the sacrificial template were prepared via ionic crosslinking of a cationic PIL with base-neutralized 1,1 '-ferrocenedicarboxylic acid, so that the iron source was molecularly incorporated into the template. The carbonization process was investigated in detail at different temperatures, and the chemical and porous structures of the carbon products were comprehensively analyzed. The Fe1-xS/N-PCMs prepared at 900 degrees C have a multimodal pore size distribution with a satisfactorily high surface area and well-dispersed iron sulfide nanoparticles to physically and chemically confine the LiPSs. The sulfur/Fe1-xS/N-PCM composites were then tested as electrodes in Li-S batteries, showing much improved capacity, rate performance and cycle stability, in comparison to iron sulfide-free, nitrogen-doped porous carbon membranes.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Sadaf Saeedi Garakani, Dongjiu XieORCiDGND, Atefeh Khorsand Kheirabad, Yan LuORCiD, Jiayin YuanORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d1ma00441g
ISSN:2633-5409
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34382003
Title of parent work (English):Materials advances
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/25
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/05/08
Volume:2
Issue:15
Number of pages:10
First page:5203
Last Page:5212
Funding institution:European Research Council (ERC)European Research Council (ERC)European Commission [NAPOLI-639720]; Swedish Research CouncilSwedish Research CouncilEuropean Commission [2018-05351]; Wallenberg Academy Fellow program from the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation in Sweden [KAW 2017.0166]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported

