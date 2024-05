One main goal of university teacher education is the first acquisition of skills for theory-driven lesson planning. According to models of teachers' professional competence, it is assumed that the acquired professional knowledge represents an essential basis for the development of planning skills. Learning opportunities to apply this professional knowledge often occur in school internships, usually in advanced semesters of teacher education programs. It is also assumed that practical experience within lesson planning supports the formation of professional knowledge. However, the relationship between the extent of professional knowledge and the development of skills to plan a lesson lacks evidence. There is a particular challenge in measuring lesson planning skills both authentically and standardized. To evaluate the mentioned relationship, a longitudinal pre-post-study with prospective physics-teachers (N = 68 in the longitudinal section) was conducted at four German universities. Pre-service physics teachers' skills to

One main goal of university teacher education is the first acquisition of skills for theory-driven lesson planning. According to models of teachers' professional competence, it is assumed that the acquired professional knowledge represents an essential basis for the development of planning skills. Learning opportunities to apply this professional knowledge often occur in school internships, usually in advanced semesters of teacher education programs. It is also assumed that practical experience within lesson planning supports the formation of professional knowledge. However, the relationship between the extent of professional knowledge and the development of skills to plan a lesson lacks evidence. There is a particular challenge in measuring lesson planning skills both authentically and standardized. To evaluate the mentioned relationship, a longitudinal pre-post-study with prospective physics-teachers (N = 68 in the longitudinal section) was conducted at four German universities. Pre-service physics teachers' skills to plan a lesson were assessed with a standardized performance assessment at the beginning and at the end of a longterm-internship. This assessment consists of planning a physics lesson, conveying Newton's third Law, in a simulated and standardized way with limited time. In addition, content knowledge, pedagogical content knowledge and pedagogical knowledge has been assessed using standardized instruments. Furthermore, additional information about the internship and the amount of learning opportunities was collected at the end of the internship. During the internship, both lesson planning skills and all components of professional knowledge increased. Cross-Lagged-Panel-Analyses reveal that in particular pre-service teachers' pedagogical content knowledge as well as pedagogical knowledge at the beginning of the internship influences the development of lesson planning skills.

