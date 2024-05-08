Periodic thermomechanical modulation of toll-like receptor expression and distribution in mesenchymal stromal cells
- Toll-like receptor (TLR) can trigger an immune response against virus including SARS-CoV-2. TLR expression/distribution is varying in mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) depending on their culture environments. Here, to explore the effect of periodic thermomechanical cues on TLRs, thermally controlled shape-memory polymer sheets with programmable actuation capacity were created. The proportion of MSCs expressing SARS-CoV-2-associated TLRs was increased upon stimulation. The TLR4/7 colocalization was promoted and retained in the endoplasmic reticula. The TLR redistribution was driven by myosin-mediated F-actin assembly. These results highlight the potential of boosting the immunity for combating COVID-19 via thermomechanical preconditioning of MSCs.
|Author details:
|Xun Xu, Yan NieORCiDGND, Weiwei WangGND, Nan Ma, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1557/s43579-021-00049-5
|ISSN:
|2159-6859
|ISSN:
|2159-6867
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34258101
|Title of parent work (English):
|MRS communications / a publication of the Materials Research Society
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/07/08
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/05/08
|Tag:
|Actuation; Antiviral; Biomaterial; COVID-19; Shape memory
|Volume:
|11
|Issue:
|4
|Number of pages:
|7
|First page:
|425
|Last Page:
|431
|Funding institution:
|Helmholtz Association of German Research CentersHelmholtz Association [13GW0098]; Federal Ministry of Education and Research, GermanyFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [13GW0098]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International