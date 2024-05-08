Schließen

Periodic thermomechanical modulation of toll-like receptor expression and distribution in mesenchymal stromal cells

  • Toll-like receptor (TLR) can trigger an immune response against virus including SARS-CoV-2. TLR expression/distribution is varying in mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) depending on their culture environments. Here, to explore the effect of periodic thermomechanical cues on TLRs, thermally controlled shape-memory polymer sheets with programmable actuation capacity were created. The proportion of MSCs expressing SARS-CoV-2-associated TLRs was increased upon stimulation. The TLR4/7 colocalization was promoted and retained in the endoplasmic reticula. The TLR redistribution was driven by myosin-mediated F-actin assembly. These results highlight the potential of boosting the immunity for combating COVID-19 via thermomechanical preconditioning of MSCs.

Metadaten
Author details:Xun Xu, Yan NieORCiDGND, Weiwei WangGND, Nan Ma, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1557/s43579-021-00049-5
ISSN:2159-6859
ISSN:2159-6867
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34258101
Title of parent work (English):MRS communications / a publication of the Materials Research Society
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/08
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/05/08
Tag:Actuation; Antiviral; Biomaterial; COVID-19; Shape memory
Volume:11
Issue:4
Number of pages:7
First page:425
Last Page:431
Funding institution:Helmholtz Association of German Research CentersHelmholtz Association [13GW0098]; Federal Ministry of Education and Research, GermanyFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [13GW0098]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

