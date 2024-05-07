Schließen

Challenges of admission and integration of Ukraine war refugees in Germany since the Russian raid in February 2022

Metadaten
Author details:Jochen FranzkeORCiDGND
ISBN:978-83-66740-70-9
Title of parent work (Polish):Ziemie Zachodnie i Północne
Subtitle (English):a preliminary outline
Publisher:Uniwersytet im. Adama Mickiewicza w Poznaniu
Place of publishing:Poznań
Editor(s):Andrzej Stelmach, Adam Barabasz, Cezary Trosiak
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/07
Number of pages:11
First page:403
Last Page:412
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

