Constraints on crustal structure in the vicinity of the adriatic indenter (European Alps) from Vp and Vp/Vs local earthquake tomography
In this study, 3-D models of P-wave velocity (Vp) and P-wave and S-wave ratio (Vp/Vs) of the crust and upper mantle in the Eastern and eastern Southern Alps (northern Italy and southern Austria) were calculated using local earthquake tomography (LET). The data set includes high-quality arrival times from well-constrained hypocenters observed by the dense, temporary seismic networks of the AlpArray AASN and SWATH-D. The resolution of the LET was checked by synthetic tests and analysis of the model resolution matrix. The small inter-station spacing (average of similar to 15 km within the SWATH-D network) allowed us to image crustal structure at unprecedented resolution across a key part of the Alps. The derived P velocity model revealed a highly heterogeneous crustal structure in the target area. One of the main findings is that the lower crust is thickened, forming a bulge at 30-50 km depth just south of and beneath the Periadriatic Fault and the Tauern Window. This indicates that the lower crust decoupled both from its mantle substratum as well as from its upper crust. The Moho, taken to be the iso-velocity contour of Vp = 7.25 km/s, agrees with the Moho depth from previous studies in the European and Adriatic forelands. It is shallower on the Adriatic side than on the European side. This is interpreted to indicate that the European Plate is subducted beneath the Adriatic Plate in the Eastern and eastern Southern Alps.
|Azam Jozi NajafabadiORCiD, Christian HaberlandORCiDGND, Eline Le BretonORCiD, Mark R. HandyGND, Vincent F. VerwaterORCiD, Benjamin HeitORCiDGND, Michael Weber
|https://doi.org/10.1029/2021JB023160
|2169-9313
|2169-9356
|Journal of geophysical research : Solid earth
|American Geophysical Union
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2022/02/08
|2022
|2024/05/06
|European Alps; body waves; crustal structure; seismic tomography; subduction
|127
|2
|e2021JB023160
|22
|German Science Foundation DFG [HA 3326/5-1, HA 3326/4-1, TI 316/6-1, WE; 1457/22-1]; Geophysical Instrument Pool Potsdam (GIPP) [GIPP201717];; Projekt DEAL
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International