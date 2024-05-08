Schließen

Accretion of a clumped wind from a red supergiant donor on to a magnetar is suggested by the analysis of the XMM-Newton and NuSTAR observations of the X-ray binary 3A 1954+319

  • 3A 1954+319 has been classified for a long time as a symbiotic X-ray binary, hosting a slowly rotating neutron star and an aged M red giant. Recently, this classification has been revised thanks to the discovery that the donor star is an M supergiant. This makes 3A 1954+319 a rare type of high-mass X-ray binary consisting of a neutron star and a red supergiant donor. In this paper, we analyse two archival and still unpublished XMM-Newton and NuSTAR observations of the source. We perform a detailed hardness ratio-resolved spectral analysis to search for spectral variability that could help investigating the structures of the inhomogeneous M supergiant wind from which the neutron star is accreting. We discuss our results in the context of wind-fed supergiant X-ray binaries and show that the newest findings on 3A 1954+319 reinforce the hypothesis that the neutron star in this system is endowed with a magnetar-like magnetic field strength (greater than or similar to 10(14) G).

Author details:Enrico BozzoORCiD, Carlo FerrignoORCiD, Lida OskinovaORCiDGND, Lorenzo Ducci
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stab3688
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Date of first publication:2021/12/20
Publication year:2021
Tag:X-rays: binaries; X-rays: individual: 3A 1954+319; X-rays: stars; accretion; accretion discs; stars: massive; stars: neutron
