Marine macroalgae are a key primary producer in coastal ecosystems, but are often overlooked in blue carbon inventories. Large quantities of macroalgal detritus deposit on beaches, but the fate of wrack carbon (C) is little understood. If most of the wrack carbon is respired back to CO2, there would be no net carbon sequestration. However, if most of the wrack carbon is converted to bicarbonate (alkalinity) or refractory DOC, wrack deposition would represent net carbon sequestration if at least part of the metabolic products (e.g., reduced Fe and S) are permanently removed (i.e., long-term burial) and the DOC is not remineralised. To investigate the release of macroalgal C via porewater and its potential to contribute to C sequestration (blue carbon), we monitored the degradation of Ecklonia radiata in flow-through mesocosms simulating tidal flushing on sandy beaches. Over 60 days, 81% of added E. radiata organic matter (OM) decomposed. Per 1 mol of detritus C, the degradation produced 0.48 +/- 0.34 mol C of dissolved organic carbon

Marine macroalgae are a key primary producer in coastal ecosystems, but are often overlooked in blue carbon inventories. Large quantities of macroalgal detritus deposit on beaches, but the fate of wrack carbon (C) is little understood. If most of the wrack carbon is respired back to CO2, there would be no net carbon sequestration. However, if most of the wrack carbon is converted to bicarbonate (alkalinity) or refractory DOC, wrack deposition would represent net carbon sequestration if at least part of the metabolic products (e.g., reduced Fe and S) are permanently removed (i.e., long-term burial) and the DOC is not remineralised. To investigate the release of macroalgal C via porewater and its potential to contribute to C sequestration (blue carbon), we monitored the degradation of Ecklonia radiata in flow-through mesocosms simulating tidal flushing on sandy beaches. Over 60 days, 81% of added E. radiata organic matter (OM) decomposed. Per 1 mol of detritus C, the degradation produced 0.48 +/- 0.34 mol C of dissolved organic carbon (DOC) (59%) and 0.25 +/- 0.07 mol C of dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC) (31%) in porewater, and a small amount of CO2 (0.3 +/- 0.0 mol C; ca. 3%) which was emitted to the atmosphere. A significant amount of carbonate alkalinity was found in porewater, equating to 33% (0.27 +/- 0.05 mol C) of the total degraded C. The degradation occurred in two phases. In the first phase (days 0-3), 27% of the OM degraded, releasing highly reactive DOC. In the second phase (days 4-60), the labile DOC was converted to DIC. The mechanisms underlying E. radiata degradation were sulphate reduction and ammonification. It is likely that the carbonate alkalinity was primarily produced through sulphate reduction. The formation of carbonate alkalinity and semi-labile or refractory DOC from beach wrack has the potential to play an overlooked role in coastal carbon cycling and contribute to marine carbon sequestration.

…