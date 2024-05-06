Schließen

Knowledge Modeling and Description Language (KMDL) 3.0

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Norbert GronauORCiDGND
ISBN:978-3-95545-416-6
Subtitle (English):an introduction into the creation of knowledge-intensive business processes
Publisher:GITO mbH Verlag
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of first publication:2024
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/05/06
Number of pages:135
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.