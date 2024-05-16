Elucidating the suppression of root hair formation by a member of a novel, short ENTH protein family in Arabidopsis thaliana

This work analyzed functional and regulatory aspects of the so far little characterized EPSIN N-terminal Homology (ENTH) domain-containing protein EPSINOID2 in Arabidopsis thaliana. ENTH domain proteins play accessory roles in the formation of clathrin-coated vesicles (CCVs) (Zouhar and Sauer 2014). Their ENTH domain interacts with membranes and their typically long, unstructured C-terminus contains binding motifs for adaptor protein complexes and clathrin itself. There are seven ENTH domain proteins in Arabidopsis. Four of them possess the canonical long C-terminus and participate in various, presumably CCV-related intracellular transport processes (Song et al. 2006; Lee et al. 2007; Sauer et al. 2013; Collins et al. 2020; Heinze et al. 2020; Mason et al. 2023). The remaining three ENTH domain proteins, however, have severely truncated C-termini and were termed EPSINOIDs (Zouhar and Sauer 2014; Freimuth 2015). Their functions are currently unclear. Preceding studies focusing on EPSINOID2 indicated a role in root hair formation:

This work analyzed functional and regulatory aspects of the so far little characterized EPSIN N-terminal Homology (ENTH) domain-containing protein EPSINOID2 in Arabidopsis thaliana. ENTH domain proteins play accessory roles in the formation of clathrin-coated vesicles (CCVs) (Zouhar and Sauer 2014). Their ENTH domain interacts with membranes and their typically long, unstructured C-terminus contains binding motifs for adaptor protein complexes and clathrin itself. There are seven ENTH domain proteins in Arabidopsis. Four of them possess the canonical long C-terminus and participate in various, presumably CCV-related intracellular transport processes (Song et al. 2006; Lee et al. 2007; Sauer et al. 2013; Collins et al. 2020; Heinze et al. 2020; Mason et al. 2023). The remaining three ENTH domain proteins, however, have severely truncated C-termini and were termed EPSINOIDs (Zouhar and Sauer 2014; Freimuth 2015). Their functions are currently unclear. Preceding studies focusing on EPSINOID2 indicated a role in root hair formation: epsinoid2 T DNA mutants exhibited an increased root hair density and EPSINOID2-GFP was specifically located in non-hair cell files in the Arabidopsis root epidermis (Freimuth 2015, 2019). In this work, it was clearly shown that loss of EPSINOID2 leads to an increase in root hair density through analyses of three independent mutant alleles, including a newly generated CRISPR/Cas9 full deletion mutant. The ectopic root hairs emerging from non-hair positions in all epsinoid2 mutant alleles are most likely not a consequence of altered cell fate, because extensive genetic analyses placed EPSINOID2 downstream of the established epidermal patterning network. Thus, EPSINOID2 seems to act as a cell autonomous inhibitor of root hair formation. Attempts to confirm this hypothesis by ectopically overexpressing EPSINOID2 led to the discovery of post-transcriptional and -translational regulation through different mechanisms. One involves the little characterized miRNA844-3p. Interference with this pathway resulted in ectopic EPSINOID2 overexpression and decreased root hair density, confirming it as negative factor in root hair formation. A second mechanism likely involves proteasomal degradation. Treatment with proteasomal inhibitor MG132 led to EPSINOID2-GFP accumulation, and a KEN box degron motif was identified in the EPSINOID2 sequence associated with degradation through a ubiquitin/proteasome-dependent pathway. In line with a tight dose regulation, genetic analyses of all three mutant alleles indicate that EPSINOID2 is haploinsufficient. Lastly, it was revealed that, although EPSINOID2 promoter activity was found in all epidermal cells, protein accumulation was observed in N-cells only, hinting at yet another layer of regulation.

