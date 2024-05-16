Elucidating the suppression of root hair formation by a member of a novel, short ENTH protein family in Arabidopsis thaliana
Untersuchungen der Unterdrückung der Wurzelhaarbildung durch ein Mitglied einer neuen, kurzen ENTH-Proteinfamilie in Arabidopsis thaliana
- This work analyzed functional and regulatory aspects of the so far little characterized EPSIN N-terminal Homology (ENTH) domain-containing protein EPSINOID2 in Arabidopsis thaliana. ENTH domain proteins play accessory roles in the formation of clathrin-coated vesicles (CCVs) (Zouhar and Sauer 2014). Their ENTH domain interacts with membranes and their typically long, unstructured C-terminus contains binding motifs for adaptor protein complexes and clathrin itself. There are seven ENTH domain proteins in Arabidopsis. Four of them possess the canonical long C-terminus and participate in various, presumably CCV-related intracellular transport processes (Song et al. 2006; Lee et al. 2007; Sauer et al. 2013; Collins et al. 2020; Heinze et al. 2020; Mason et al. 2023). The remaining three ENTH domain proteins, however, have severely truncated C-termini and were termed EPSINOIDs (Zouhar and Sauer 2014; Freimuth 2015). Their functions are currently unclear. Preceding studies focusing on EPSINOID2 indicated a role in root hair formation:This work analyzed functional and regulatory aspects of the so far little characterized EPSIN N-terminal Homology (ENTH) domain-containing protein EPSINOID2 in Arabidopsis thaliana. ENTH domain proteins play accessory roles in the formation of clathrin-coated vesicles (CCVs) (Zouhar and Sauer 2014). Their ENTH domain interacts with membranes and their typically long, unstructured C-terminus contains binding motifs for adaptor protein complexes and clathrin itself. There are seven ENTH domain proteins in Arabidopsis. Four of them possess the canonical long C-terminus and participate in various, presumably CCV-related intracellular transport processes (Song et al. 2006; Lee et al. 2007; Sauer et al. 2013; Collins et al. 2020; Heinze et al. 2020; Mason et al. 2023). The remaining three ENTH domain proteins, however, have severely truncated C-termini and were termed EPSINOIDs (Zouhar and Sauer 2014; Freimuth 2015). Their functions are currently unclear. Preceding studies focusing on EPSINOID2 indicated a role in root hair formation: epsinoid2 T DNA mutants exhibited an increased root hair density and EPSINOID2-GFP was specifically located in non-hair cell files in the Arabidopsis root epidermis (Freimuth 2015, 2019). In this work, it was clearly shown that loss of EPSINOID2 leads to an increase in root hair density through analyses of three independent mutant alleles, including a newly generated CRISPR/Cas9 full deletion mutant. The ectopic root hairs emerging from non-hair positions in all epsinoid2 mutant alleles are most likely not a consequence of altered cell fate, because extensive genetic analyses placed EPSINOID2 downstream of the established epidermal patterning network. Thus, EPSINOID2 seems to act as a cell autonomous inhibitor of root hair formation. Attempts to confirm this hypothesis by ectopically overexpressing EPSINOID2 led to the discovery of post-transcriptional and -translational regulation through different mechanisms. One involves the little characterized miRNA844-3p. Interference with this pathway resulted in ectopic EPSINOID2 overexpression and decreased root hair density, confirming it as negative factor in root hair formation. A second mechanism likely involves proteasomal degradation. Treatment with proteasomal inhibitor MG132 led to EPSINOID2-GFP accumulation, and a KEN box degron motif was identified in the EPSINOID2 sequence associated with degradation through a ubiquitin/proteasome-dependent pathway. In line with a tight dose regulation, genetic analyses of all three mutant alleles indicate that EPSINOID2 is haploinsufficient. Lastly, it was revealed that, although EPSINOID2 promoter activity was found in all epidermal cells, protein accumulation was observed in N-cells only, hinting at yet another layer of regulation.…
- In der vorliegenden Arbeit wurden funktionelle und regulatorische Aspekte des bisher wenig charakterisierten EPSIN N-Terminal Homology (ENTH)-Domäne-enthaltenden Proteins EPSINOID2 in Arabidopsis thaliana untersucht. ENTH-Domänen Proteine spielen akzessorische Rollen in der Bildung von Clathrin-umhüllten Vesikeln (CCVs) (Zouhar and Sauer 2014). Ihre ENTH-Domäne interagiert mit Membranen und ihr typischerweise langer, unstrukturierter C-Terminus enthält Bindungsmotive für Adapterproteinkomplexe und Clathrin selbst. In Arabidopsis gibt es sieben ENTH-Domänen Proteine. Vier von ihnen besitzen den langen C-Terminus und sind an verschiedenen, vermutlich CCV-bezogenen intrazellulären Transportprozessen beteiligt (Song et al. 2006; Lee et al. 2007; Sauer et al. 2013; Heinze et al. 2020; Collins et al. 2020; Mason et al. 2023). Die verbleibenden drei ENTH-Domänen Proteine haben jedoch stark verkürzte C-Termini und wurden als EPSINOIDe bezeichnet (Zouhar and Sauer 2014; Freimuth 2015). Ihre Funktion ist derzeit unklar. Vorangegangene Studien,In der vorliegenden Arbeit wurden funktionelle und regulatorische Aspekte des bisher wenig charakterisierten EPSIN N-Terminal Homology (ENTH)-Domäne-enthaltenden Proteins EPSINOID2 in Arabidopsis thaliana untersucht. ENTH-Domänen Proteine spielen akzessorische Rollen in der Bildung von Clathrin-umhüllten Vesikeln (CCVs) (Zouhar and Sauer 2014). Ihre ENTH-Domäne interagiert mit Membranen und ihr typischerweise langer, unstrukturierter C-Terminus enthält Bindungsmotive für Adapterproteinkomplexe und Clathrin selbst. In Arabidopsis gibt es sieben ENTH-Domänen Proteine. Vier von ihnen besitzen den langen C-Terminus und sind an verschiedenen, vermutlich CCV-bezogenen intrazellulären Transportprozessen beteiligt (Song et al. 2006; Lee et al. 2007; Sauer et al. 2013; Heinze et al. 2020; Collins et al. 2020; Mason et al. 2023). Die verbleibenden drei ENTH-Domänen Proteine haben jedoch stark verkürzte C-Termini und wurden als EPSINOIDe bezeichnet (Zouhar and Sauer 2014; Freimuth 2015). Ihre Funktion ist derzeit unklar. Vorangegangene Studien, die sich auf EPSINOID2 konzentrierten, deuteten auf eine Rolle bei der Wurzelhaarbildung hin: epsinoid2 T-DNA-Mutanten zeigten eine erhöhte Wurzelhaardichte und EPSINOID2-GFP war speziell in Nicht-Haarzellen in der Wurzelepidermis von Arabidopsis lokalisiert (Freimuth 2015, 2019). In dieser Arbeit wurde durch Analysen von drei unabhängigen mutierten Allelen, einschließlich einer neu generierten CRISPR/Cas9-Deletionsmutante, klar gezeigt, dass der Verlust von EPSINOID2 zu einer Erhöhung der Wurzelhaardichte führt. Die ektopischen Wurzelhaare, die in allen epsinoid2 Allelen aus Nicht-Haar-Positionen hervorgehen, sind höchstwahrscheinlich keine Folge eines veränderten Zellschicksals, da umfangreiche genetische Analysen EPSINOID2 dem etablierten Netzwerk zur Ausbildung der epidermalen Identität nachgeschaltet platziert haben. Somit scheint EPSINOID2 als zellautonomer Inhibitor der Wurzelhaarbildung zu wirken. Versuche, diese Hypothese durch ektopische Überexpression von EPSINOID2 zu bestätigen, führten zur Entdeckung einer post-transkriptionellen und translationalen Regulation durch verschiedene Mechanismen. Bei einem davon handelt es sich um die wenig charakterisierte miRNA844-3p. Eine Beeinträchtigung dieses Signalwegs führte zu einer ektopischen Überexpression von EPSINOID2 und einer verringerten Wurzelhaardichte, was bestätigt, dass es sich um einen negativen Faktor bei der Wurzelhaarbildung handelt. Ein zweiter Mechanismus beinhaltet wahrscheinlich den proteasomalen Abbau. Die Behandlung mit dem proteasomalen Inhibitor MG132 führte zur Akkumulation von EPSINOID2-GFP, und in der Sequenz von EPSINOID2 wurde ein KEN-Box Degron Motiv identifiziert, das mit dem Abbau über einen Ubiquitin/Proteasom-abhängigen Weg verbunden ist. Im Einklang mit einer strengen Dosisregulierung zeigten genetische Analysen aller drei mutierten Allele, dass EPSINOID2 haploinsuffizient ist. Abschließend wurde festgestellt, dass die Aktivität des EPSINOID2 Promotors zwar in allen Epidermiszellen zu finden war, eine Proteinakkumulation jedoch nur in Nicht-Haarzellen beobachtet wurde, was auf eine weitere Ebene der Regulation hindeutet.…
|Author details:
|Nina FreimuthORCiD
|Reviewer(s):
|Michael SauerORCiDGND, Barbara KorbeiORCiD, Friedrich KraglerORCiD
|Supervisor(s):
|Michael Sauer, Markus Grebe
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2024/04/16
|Release date:
|2024/05/16
|Tag:
|ENTH-Domänen Proteine; Wurzelhaarbildung; miRNA Regulation
ENTH domain proteins; miRNA regulation; root hair formation
|Number of pages:
|XIII, 156
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|MSC classification:
|92-XX BIOLOGY AND OTHER NATURAL SCIENCES
