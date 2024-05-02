Auger- and photoelectron coincidences of molecular O2 adsorbed on Ag(111)
- The oxygen on Ag(111) system has been investigated with Auger electron-photoelectron coincidence spectroscopy (APECS). The coincidence spectra between O 1s core level photoelectrons and O KLL Auger electrons have been studied together with Ag(3)d/AgM4,5NN coincidences. We also describe the electron-electron coincidence spectrometer setup, CoESCA, consisting of two angle resolved time-of-flight spectrometers at a synchrotron light source. Contributions from molecular oxygen and chemisorbed oxygen are assigned using the coincidence data, conclusions are drawn primarily from the O 1s/O KLL data. The data acquisition and treatment procedure are also outlined. The chemisorbed oxygen species observed are relevant for the catalytic ethylene oxidation.
