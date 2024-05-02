Performance of a rotational sensor to decipher volcano seismic signals on Etna, Italy

Volcano-seismic signals such as long-period events and tremor are important indicators for volcanic activity and unrest. However, their wavefield is complex and characterization and location using traditional seismological instrumentation is often difficult. In 2019 we recorded the full seismic wavefield using a newly developed 3C rotational sensor co-located with a 3C traditional seismometer on Etna, Italy. We compare the performance of the rotational sensor, the seismometer and the Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia-Osservatorio Etneo (INGV-OE) seismic network with respect to the analysis of complex volcano-seismic signals. We create event catalogs for volcano-tectonic (VT) and long-period (LP) events combining a STA/LTA algorithm and cross-correlations. The event detection based on the rotational sensor is as reliable as the seismometer-based detection. The LP events are dominated by SH-type waves. Derived SH phase velocities range from 500 to 1,000 m/s for LP events and 300-400 m/s for volcanic tremor. SH-waves

Volcano-seismic signals such as long-period events and tremor are important indicators for volcanic activity and unrest. However, their wavefield is complex and characterization and location using traditional seismological instrumentation is often difficult. In 2019 we recorded the full seismic wavefield using a newly developed 3C rotational sensor co-located with a 3C traditional seismometer on Etna, Italy. We compare the performance of the rotational sensor, the seismometer and the Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia-Osservatorio Etneo (INGV-OE) seismic network with respect to the analysis of complex volcano-seismic signals. We create event catalogs for volcano-tectonic (VT) and long-period (LP) events combining a STA/LTA algorithm and cross-correlations. The event detection based on the rotational sensor is as reliable as the seismometer-based detection. The LP events are dominated by SH-type waves. Derived SH phase velocities range from 500 to 1,000 m/s for LP events and 300-400 m/s for volcanic tremor. SH-waves compose the tremor during weak volcanic activity and SH- and SV-waves during sustained strombolian activity. We derive back azimuths using (a) horizontal rotational components and (b) vertical rotation rate and transverse acceleration. The estimated back azimuths are consistent with the INGV-OE event location for (a) VT events with an epicentral distance larger than 3 km and some closer events, (b) LP events and tremor in the main crater area. Measuring the full wavefield we can reliably analyze the back azimuths, phase velocities and wavefield composition for VT, LP events and tremor in regions that are difficult to access such as volcanoes.

