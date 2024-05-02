Schließen

Performance of a rotational sensor to decipher volcano seismic signals on Etna, Italy

  • Volcano-seismic signals such as long-period events and tremor are important indicators for volcanic activity and unrest. However, their wavefield is complex and characterization and location using traditional seismological instrumentation is often difficult. In 2019 we recorded the full seismic wavefield using a newly developed 3C rotational sensor co-located with a 3C traditional seismometer on Etna, Italy. We compare the performance of the rotational sensor, the seismometer and the Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia-Osservatorio Etneo (INGV-OE) seismic network with respect to the analysis of complex volcano-seismic signals. We create event catalogs for volcano-tectonic (VT) and long-period (LP) events combining a STA/LTA algorithm and cross-correlations. The event detection based on the rotational sensor is as reliable as the seismometer-based detection. The LP events are dominated by SH-type waves. Derived SH phase velocities range from 500 to 1,000 m/s for LP events and 300-400 m/s for volcanic tremor. SH-wavesVolcano-seismic signals such as long-period events and tremor are important indicators for volcanic activity and unrest. However, their wavefield is complex and characterization and location using traditional seismological instrumentation is often difficult. In 2019 we recorded the full seismic wavefield using a newly developed 3C rotational sensor co-located with a 3C traditional seismometer on Etna, Italy. We compare the performance of the rotational sensor, the seismometer and the Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia-Osservatorio Etneo (INGV-OE) seismic network with respect to the analysis of complex volcano-seismic signals. We create event catalogs for volcano-tectonic (VT) and long-period (LP) events combining a STA/LTA algorithm and cross-correlations. The event detection based on the rotational sensor is as reliable as the seismometer-based detection. The LP events are dominated by SH-type waves. Derived SH phase velocities range from 500 to 1,000 m/s for LP events and 300-400 m/s for volcanic tremor. SH-waves compose the tremor during weak volcanic activity and SH- and SV-waves during sustained strombolian activity. We derive back azimuths using (a) horizontal rotational components and (b) vertical rotation rate and transverse acceleration. The estimated back azimuths are consistent with the INGV-OE event location for (a) VT events with an epicentral distance larger than 3 km and some closer events, (b) LP events and tremor in the main crater area. Measuring the full wavefield we can reliably analyze the back azimuths, phase velocities and wavefield composition for VT, LP events and tremor in regions that are difficult to access such as volcanoes.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Eva P. S. EiblORCiDGND, Martina Rosskopf, Mariangela Sciotto, Gilda CurrentiORCiD, Giuseppe Di GraziaORCiD, Philippe JoussetORCiD, Frank Krüger, Michael WeberORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2021JB023617
ISSN:0148-0227
ISSN:2169-9356
Title of parent work (English):Journal of geophysical research : Solid earth
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken, NJ
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/25
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/02
Tag:Etna; LP; VLP; VT events and tremor; monitoring; rotational sensor; volcanoseismology
Volume:127
Issue:6
Article number:e2021JB023617
Number of pages:22
Funding institution:Eurovolc [731070]; Daimler Benz Foundation [32-02/18]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.