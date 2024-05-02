Schließen

Reforms of school supervision in the German Länder

  • While school supervision structures in the German Länder were extensively reformed during the last decades, systematic analyses of these reforms are missing. This chapter contributes to this research gap by providing an overview of the implemented reforms of school supervision structures in the German Länder. The effects of these reforms are analysed in order to answer the question of whether a convergence of school supervision systems is a result of these reforms. In a first step, a distinction is made to identify system-changing reforms. Although a decrease of the number or a concentration on one school supervision system is not a result of the analysis, it is argued that there is a convergence of school supervision structures, as a clear trend against school supervision systems with lower school supervisory boards can be observed.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Benoît Paul DumasORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-56059-1_19
ISBN:978-3-030-56058-4
ISBN:978-3-030-56059-1
Title of parent work (English):The future of local self-government
Subtitle (English):converging school supervision structures?
Publisher:Palgrave Macmillan
Place of publishing:Cham
Editor(s):Tomas Bergström, Jochen Franzke, Sabine Kuhlmann, Ellen Wayenberg
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/13
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/05/02
Number of pages:17
First page:257
Last Page:273
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.